This 28-year-old ditched a six-figure salary and started a sex toy company

The club was also predominantly made up of men, which “pushed me a lot”, said Lim.

While imposter syndrome – a term commonly used today to describe the tendency to doubt one’s abilities – was “not a very big problem” for her, Lim said this reality, coupled with the fact that she was often exposed to professional bankers, put her under pressure at first.

“I had that struggle early on, but honestly, after a while, I was just like ‘screw it’. It was very okay for me to admit that I didn’t know and wanted to learn. I did have my doubts, but they weren’t eating me up.”

When it came to getting her first job as a fresh graduate, Lim similarly took the “never try, never know” approach. At the time she didn’t know what she wanted to do – all she knew was that she didn’t want to work in a bank, despite now having a business degree with a major in finance.

“I applied everywhere, including in shipping. The only jobs I didn’t apply for were government jobs. I figured I’d just do all these interviews because the more people I spoke to, the more I would understand if I was interested in the field or not,” she said.

She eventually went with Kraft Heinz after seeing that its senior management were in their 30s, suggesting that she too could be “super hardworking and ambitious, and climb really high and achieve so many things at a young age”.

Never mind that the job the company offered her was a “pure finance” role, not something she really wanted to do.

“Business budget planning – you can’t get more finance than that. But I took a leap of faith because I really liked the CFO and the president of the region. I cancelled my graduation trip and signed on.”

Lim rose quickly, eventually being appointed to hire for and lead her own team. This was where she was happiest.

“It was great. They gave me full control. I really enjoyed hiring people I could connect with and seeing them grow, and being able to promote them within six to eight months. Not a lot of companies give you that kind of authority, space and trust. The whole people side was really meaningful for me,” said Lim.

GOOD VIBES ONLY

In 2020, amid a restructuring of the company, Lim found herself no longer able to imagine a future there.

It wasn’t sudden – she had had “a lot of time to think” during a brief work stint in Australia.

“One of the things I thought about was how I enjoyed what I did but didn’t find it meaningful. I guess the older you get, the more you think about the meaning of things. I kept asking myself what I was doing, selling ketchup and baby food. In that job you’re helping your company increase profits but you’re not really helping customers,” she shared.

The company sent her to London to consider taking up a role there but when she couldn’t find anything that was a good fit, she decided to resign, thinking she would use the downtime to travel the world.

Around March last year, over drinks with a few male friends, Lim asked for suggestions for the name of her new Instagram page, intending to use it to record her travels. One friend suggested Good Vibes Only.