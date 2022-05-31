Naomi Yeo starts built-in furniture business with her mum: ‘I wanted to help you fulfil your dream’

Host-presenter and actress Naomi Yeo is adding to the list of things on her resume – she’s started an online shop selling custom built-in furniture with her mum as her business partner.

It was mum Cindy Ang who brought up the idea of launching a business three years ago, over a family dinner. Ang herself has had a 30-year career in interior design, working with clients such as McDonald’s and Ferrero Group on their outlet designs and innovation centre respectively. She is also an adjunct lecturer in interior design.

“I approached Naomi because I knew that I needed help in social media and marketing because e-commerce is different,” she said.

Her daughter, however, was “a little bit afraid” of running a business with her mum. “Because when it comes to family, you’re all about the emotions as well … we know how to push each other's buttons,” Yeo said.

It was only in 2021 when she agreed. Turning to her mum during a virtual interview the pair did with CNA Women, the 27-year-old said: “I wanted to help you fulfil your dream. I’ve never really said this to you but it will be nice to just kind of build on to what we have, now that I’ve also moved out.” (Yeo married singer-musician Benjamin Kheng last year.)