Threads that bind: How this Singaporean artist weaves community from discarded textiles and old clothes

Tucked away on the second level of Hong Lim Complex, amid a labyrinthine mix of hair salons, jewellers and the odd hipster cafe, is an unassuming shopfront that belies the gravitas of its contents.

Outside the nondescript shop unit, cardboard boxes filled with textile waste are piled high. Inside, scraps of cloth form small mounds on tabletops and shelves. Containers of all kinds – from plastic to cardboard – are packed with even more scraps.

A sewing machine, ironing board, and weaving loom round out what could well be a clothing alteration business.

It’s here that Natalia Tan holds court. The artist-educator is best known for her large-scale tapestries made of upcycled textiles, woven together somewhat haphazardly – although there is method to the madness.

The 34-year-old has worked with arts institutions like the National Design Centre, The Esplanade, Singapore Art Museum, as well as luxury brands like Christian Dior, Diptyque and Van Cleef & Arpels. Her work is collected internationally, with pieces held in Singapore, Japan, Switzerland and the United States.

It’s a weekday evening when CNA Women pays Tan a visit, and we find her freshly off the plane and surviving on two hours of sleep. She had just arrived from Kuala Lumpur, where she was invited to showcase her work at Fabrics of ASEAN, an arts-and-crafts exhibition held in conjunction with the 47th ASEAN Summit.