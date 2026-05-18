A radiologist who spotted tumours on her own scan now dances competitively after surviving ovarian cancer

Instead of heading home after seeing her last patient on a Friday evening in November 2018, radiologist Dr Anne Tan Kendrick decided to give herself an ultrasound scan.

After pressing the ultrasound probe against her abdomen, she saw several large tumours on the screen.

“My world fell apart when I saw the large tumours in my pelvis. I knew straight away I had cancer and my life was about to turn upside down,” Dr Tan said.

In that moment, the radiologist found herself on the other side of the patient journey. She was about to face a gruelling battle with advanced ovarian cancer.

Now 62, Dr Tan is opening up about her experience to raise awareness of ovarian cancer, often dubbed the silent killer. It is the sixth most common cancer among women in Singapore, according to the Singapore Cancer Registry Annual Report 2023.

Dr Tan initially dismissed her warning signs: bloating below the belly button, constipation and a heavy, achy sensation in her left leg. “The symptoms are very ordinary, quite vague and easy to ignore until it’s advanced,” she said.

Other signs that may suggest ovarian cancer are flatulence and indigestion, abnormal vaginal bleeding, an enlarged abdomen, urinary issues.

FEAR AND SADNESS AFTER A DIAGNOSIS

More detailed scans and a blood test for ovarian tumour markers confirmed Dr Tan’s fears: it was Stage 3 ovarian cancer.