From takeaway containers to receipts – how everyday plastics may disrupt hormones and your fertility

You might pick up a takeaway from the hawker centre a few times a week. Or perhaps your refrigerator is stocked with ready meals you can easily microwave when you don’t have time to cook.

That hot food you’re consuming from plastic containers could potentially affect your fertility. When plastic meets heat, it can release chemicals that affect our hormones.

During the manufacturing process, chemicals like bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates and PFAS (an umbrella term that covers perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) may be added to make plastics rigid, flexible or resistant to heat.

These chemicals are endocrine disrupting compounds (EDCs), which can interfere with how hormones work in the body.

“Hormones serve as the body’s chemical ‘messengers’, regulating critical processes including ovulation, sperm production, embryo implantation, thyroid function, metabolism and even to maintain a pregnancy,” explained Lee Joo Mong, senior principal embryologist at the Department of Reproductive Medicine at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

“EDCs can disrupt hormones in several ways, for example, mimicking or blocking hormones, changing the levels of hormones and/or changing the way the body responds to hormones,” she added.

WHERE HORMONE DISRUPTERS ARE FOUND

The most common food-related products to worry about are containers made of plastic and cling wrap. Other examples include pizza boxes and popcorn bags – the grease-proof linings contain PFAS.

Avoid using disposable plastic utensils when eating hot food. And that plastic bag of kopi from the coffeeshop? That is harmful too as it involves mixing plastic and heat.