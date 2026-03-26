Bra checks, exams and a ghost: How a Singapore director turned her school years into an award-winning film

One of the first skits Tan Siyou ever worked on was because of a school punishment.

In secondary school, some of her friends snuck food into the school library to eat in air-conditioned comfort. Their punishment: Come up with a skit for morning assembly to remind everyone that eating in the library is prohibited.

When she heard of her friends’ punishment, she was furious. Tan could relate – she once skipped class to sleep in the library and got banned from entering.

“I know you are not supposed to eat in the library. But it was very hot and this is such an innocent act. Why would (teachers) publicly shame you?” the film director in her 30s reasoned.

“I was like, they want skit, we give them skit.”

Tan joined the group to write the script and turned the skit into an elaborate production with props. She played the teacher who had doled out the punishment and acted the part so well that the teacher in question was upset, she recalled.

Today, the Singaporean is an award-winning writer and director. Her short films Hello Ahma and Strawberry Cheesecake premiered at major international festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival and Locarno Film Festival.