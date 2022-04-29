‘It really humbles me’: Prison teacher on what it’s like to help inmates with their N-, O- and A-Level exams

It was early 2017 and Emelda Jumari had just received a call from a good friend, telling her of a job vacancy at the Prison School. She was on a break from work then, having previously been a secondary school teacher for five years, and recently completing a short stint at School of the Arts Singapore.

Prison School is part of Singapore Prison Service’s education programme to provide learning opportunities for inmates, reducing the risk of re-offending and increasing their employability upon their release.

The school needed a teacher and Emelda decided to give it a try: “That (call) was a game-changer. I’ve heard about Prison School, but I never thought that I’d be a part of it.”

Emelda joined Prison School as a teacher in April 2017. She teaches English and Malay across different levels, including General Level (which is equivalent to Secondary Two), N-, O- and A-Levels.

CHALLENGES OF TEACHING IN A PRISON SETTING

But getting the job was just the start. “I came in with zero knowledge about what it’s going to be like,” the 38-year-old recounted to CNA Women.