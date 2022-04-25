What is it like growing up in a family of 7 daughters in Singapore?

The most unique things about my family are our unusual surname (Thng, which means soup in Hokkien) and the fact that my parents have seven daughters. Put them together and you have an unbeatable combination. Ask around – you won’t find another Thng family in Singapore with seven girls.

I was born in the thick of the “Two is Enough” family-planning campaign in the 1970s. All my friends had a plus-one sibling and they fit neatly under that famous umbrella in the ad (if you know, you know).

But by the time the government message reached my parents, it was too late. I was Daughter No 6 in a family that gleefully wouldn’t quit till we had had that last kid.

In order of birth, Daisy, Sally, Susan, Irene, Doris, Stella (me) and Audrey would eventually earn ourselves various nicknames: The Seven Princesses, Seven Fairies, Seven Flowers … although nobody has tried The Seven Dwarves on us – yet.