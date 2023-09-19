New restaurant Bacata explores Colombian food and what it has in common with nasi lemak

Then there’s a dessert of sweet grilled plantain, rum, dates and burrata ice cream, which is inspired by a Colombian side dish of plantain with cheese and guava. No, you didn’t read that wrongly. “We grill the plantain, put a bunch of guava and cheese on top, melt it, and put it back on the grill,” he said. Not fresh guava, that is, but cooked, dried guava, a speciality from his home that he let me sample; it tasted very much like haw flakes.

Our region and Colombia are on the same latitude, so “imagine we have the same ingredients”, like guava, soursop, mangosteen, but cooked and enjoyed differently, he said. “I want the diner to feel familiar and feel connected, yet new.”

Now that “I have a family here and I feel like Singapore is home”, the time is right for him to devote himself to showcasing the flavours of Colombia, said the father-to-be who’s married to a Singaporean. It helps that “it’s a good moment for Latin American cuisine, which has been growing exponentially all over the world.” And, “Every time I look back at Colombia, I cannot help but be amazed at how beautiful and amazing it is. The country’s culture is so special. That's why I want Colombia to be front and centre.”

Bacata is at 182 Cecil Street, #03-01 Frasers Tower.