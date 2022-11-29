First look at the new Jaan by Kirk Westaway: Interiors inspired by the Michelin-starred chef’s hometown

After a three-month closure, Jaan by Kirk Westaway returns looking different, much like people who take a long vacation and come back with a new nose.

But it’s more than a little nip and tuck that the two-Michelin-starred restaurant at the very top of Swissotel The Stamford has had done. The entire space was gutted right down to its bones in anticipation of a new life. What has emerged is a fresh, relevant dining experience, and a whole new kitchen that’s gone from “more of a Mini Cooper” to “a Ferrari”, in chef Kirk Westaway’s words.

No one is more chuffed about it than the 37-year-old, because, as he reminded us, this refresh has been 20 years in the making. It’s the first facelift the restaurant has had since it opened in 2001 – and something he had been pushing for since he stepped into the position of executive chef in 2015.