‘Countryside house’: Michelin-starred Restaurant JAG moves to bigger, brighter space at Robertson Quay

From a cosy 16-seater with mood lighting at Duxton Road, Restaurant JAG has transformed into a bigger, brighter and fuller form at Robertson Quay.

The one-Michelin-starred restaurant is now situated on the second floor of STPI, a space previously occupied by Sprmrkt. JAG can now seat up to 40 people and also boasts a private room.

While the Duxton Road restaurant took inspiration from an “alpine chalet” in line with chef Jeremy Gillon’s cooking philosophy of exploring mountain herbs, the new space, with its airy ceiling and light-flooded windows, couldn’t be more different. Instead, “This is a bright countryside house,” said co-owner and managing director Anant Tyagi, who’s also a familiar face in the dining room.