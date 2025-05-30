Actor Andie Chen has not won anything at Star Awards in 27-year career: 'It should be my turn already'

Now that Star Awards 2025 is around the corner, are celebs starting to get anxious about going home empty-handed on Jul 6?

Among them is ex-Mediacorp actor Andie Chen, who has not received a single award at the annual ceremony despite being in the industry for close to three decades.

In fact, when informed about his nominations for Best Actor, Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes as well as BYD Favourite Male Character this year, the 39-year-old admitted that he's already mentally prepared to be disappointed again.

"Because I've been in the running for so many times. I'm happy every time I'm nominated, but I will be a little afraid too," the four-time Best Actor nominee told Chinese media 8world.

Back in 2017, Chen was in the running for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes, but still went home without a trophy.

As if that experience wasn't painful enough, history repeated itself last year, causing Chen to joke that he's already gotten "Star Awards Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)".

This year, Chen is nominated for Best Actor for his performance as a stern dad in Born To Shine. He's up against Christopher Lee (Kill Sera Sera), Gavin Teo (To Be Loved), Qi Yuwu (Once Upon A New Year's Eve) and Richie Koh (Coded Love).

So what does Chen think are his odds of bringing home the title this time?

“Those who won before still fight what fight, the newcomers still come and snatch from me," he joked. "I already have it so hard! Shouldn't they let the 'old man' win? It should be my turn already!"

The Star Search 2007 champion, who's been acting since he was 11, even took this opportunity to quip: "Just a reminder to everyone, I've been in the industry for 27 years okay!".

That said, Chen admitted that he doesn't harbour much hopes of winning, and doesn't dare to think too much about it either.

"I'm still very grateful, because the character I played this time isn't that likeable. So to be seen by the judges is quite a happy thing for me," he said.

To Chen, his biggest competitors are Lee, Qi and Koh, who have all won Best Actor at Star Awards before.

"I think big brother Chris' hands are tired from receiving so many awards, he doesn't need to fight with the younger generation anymore!" he added.

As for whether or not he can finally bring at least one trophy home, Chen then laughed: "I'll leave this question to the audience and judges. Is it time for me to break the curse?"

But here's the plot twist: Chen is still unable to confirm if he can make it for the event as he may be filming in Taiwan then.

Wouldn't it be ironic if Chen finally wins something but ends up being a no-show at the ceremony?

Fans can vote for cast their votes here and support their favourites before the polls close on Jul 6.



Catch the Backstage LIVE event of Star Awards 2025 from 3.30pm - 10.30pm on mewatch or Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel on Jul 6.

The Walk Of Fame will be from 5pm - 6.30pm, on mewatch, Ch 8, Ch U, and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel on the same day.

It will be followed by the Star Awards 2025 Live Show from 7pm - 10pm on mewatch, Ch 8, Ch U, and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.

The night will end off with the Post-Party from 10pm – 1030pm on mewatch, Ch U, and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.

This story was originally published in 8Days.