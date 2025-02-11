Star Awards 2025 will take place this July, celebrating 30 years

This year's Star Awards will take place on Jul 6, marking the event's 30th anniversary.

The Star Awards began in 1994 but skipped a year in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The annual awards ceremony honours the creative talent and content in the local Chinese entertainment industry and as a plus, fans will get to see their favourite local stars dressed to the nines as they walk the red carpet in outfits that will be talked about for days – and sometimes years.

Dozens of trophies are handed out at the show including for best actor and actress, best drama serial, best theme song and the highly competitive top 10 most popular male and female artistes.

Last year’s Star Awards 2024 saw both the best actor and best actress categories bagged by first-time winners. Jeremy Chan took home the best actor award for his role in the show All That Glitters, while Kym Ng clinched top place for best actress in the drama Till The End.

Actor Zhang Ze Tong took home the most awards last year, winning in three categories: Best supporting actor award for his role in All That Glitters, the most popular rising star award and a MyPick! award for Most Hated Villain.

There were also appearances and performances by international guests including K-pop band Shinee's Onew and Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh.

Details for Star Awards 2025 have not yet been revealed so stay tuned.