KPop Demon Hunters singer Andrew Choi, Jinu's singing voice, will hold vocal workshops in Singapore this month
Choi will hold both one-on-one and group lessons at the K-pop training academy SM Universe (Singapore).
Fans of KPop Demon Hunters in Singapore will be seeing a lot of Your Idol, Jinu, in the country this month. In addition to the demon's voice actor, Ahn Hyo-seop, promoting his new movie on Jul 29, Andrew Choi, the person behind Jinu's singing voice, will be staging multiple vocal workshops at the K-pop training academy SM Universe (Singapore).
And yes, Soda Pop is also on the menu.
Signed under the famed South Korean label SM Entertainment, Choi is a singer-songwriter who has worked with numerous K-pop acts, including NCT 127 and Shinee.
Those who want to learn from him this month can choose from both one-on-one and group lessons. The latter option will see participants learning the style and techniques to sing Soda Pop, the hit track from KPop Demon Hunters.
Choi's one-on-one workshops will be held as one-hour lessons between Jul 25 and 29, priced at S$300 (before GST).
The group lessons, on the other hand, will be held on both Jul 26 and 27, from 11am to 12.30pm, priced at S$420 (before GST).
Registrations can be made via this website.
In a statement, Jonathan Ang, director at SM Universe (Singapore), said: “We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Choi to our Singapore campus.
“This is a unique opportunity for our students and the public to learn directly from an artiste who embodies the professionalism, creativity and international appeal we strive to nurture in our own talent.”
KPop Demon Hunters has become a runaway hit, topping Netflix's charts worldwide. Songs from the movie have also performed tremendously well, with Saja Boys and Huntrix – groups from the movie – becoming the highest-charting male and female K-pop groups on US Spotify.