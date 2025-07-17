KPop Demon Hunters singer Andrew Choi, Jinu's singing voice, will hold vocal workshops in Singapore this month

Signed under the famed South Korean label SM Entertainment, Choi is a singer-songwriter who has worked with numerous K-pop acts, including NCT 127 and Shinee.

Those who want to learn from him this month can choose from both one-on-one and group lessons. The latter option will see participants learning the style and techniques to sing Soda Pop, the hit track from KPop Demon Hunters.

Choi's one-on-one workshops will be held as one-hour lessons between Jul 25 and 29, priced at S$300 (before GST).

The group lessons, on the other hand, will be held on both Jul 26 and 27, from 11am to 12.30pm, priced at S$420 (before GST).

Registrations can be made via this website.