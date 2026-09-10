Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2026 nominees include Yeo Yann Yann, The Violinist and other Singaporean co-productions

Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann, 49, has been nominated for best performance at this year's Asia Pacific Screen Awards for her role as Bee Hwa in the movie We Are All Strangers.

This year's edition of the awards also sees several Singaporean co-productions receiving nominations, including The Violinist for best animated film, 9 Temples To Heaven for best director and best film, and Four Seasons In Java and Hearing – both for best cinematography.

In a statement, Yeo, who is based in Singapore, said: "Bee Hwa is someone who steps into a home strained by the pressures of daily life and unspoken distance, and passionately fills it with care.

"What stayed with me is how many people shared how she brought back memories of someone who showed up for them in the exact same way. Three decades into acting, knowing a character reached someone like that is why I choose to keep acting."