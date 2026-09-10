Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2026 nominees include Yeo Yann Yann, The Violinist and other Singaporean co-productions
Yeo Yann Yann has been nominated for best performance, while The Violinist is up for best animated film.
Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann, 49, has been nominated for best performance at this year's Asia Pacific Screen Awards for her role as Bee Hwa in the movie We Are All Strangers.
This year's edition of the awards also sees several Singaporean co-productions receiving nominations, including The Violinist for best animated film, 9 Temples To Heaven for best director and best film, and Four Seasons In Java and Hearing – both for best cinematography.
In a statement, Yeo, who is based in Singapore, said: "Bee Hwa is someone who steps into a home strained by the pressures of daily life and unspoken distance, and passionately fills it with care.
"What stayed with me is how many people shared how she brought back memories of someone who showed up for them in the exact same way. Three decades into acting, knowing a character reached someone like that is why I choose to keep acting."
Directed by Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen, We Are All Strangers follows 21-year-old Junyang (played by Koh Jia Ler) and his widowed father as they navigate work, family obligations and unexpected changes after Junyang's girlfriend becomes pregnant and his father begins a new relationship.
We Are All Strangers opened in Singapore cinemas on Aug 20 and is the final film in Anthony Chen's Growing Up trilogy. Its previous entries are Camera d'Or winner Ilo Ilo and 2019's Wet Season, with both films also starring Yeo and Koh.
Yeo's nomination extends We Are All Strangers' list of accolades and accomplishments, which, so far, includes being the first Singaporean film to compete for Berlin's Golden Bear award and opening the 50th Hong Kong International Film Festival.
The Asia Pacific Screen Awards has honoured Singaporean productions in previous years, including Anthony Chen, who won best director in 2013 for Ilo Ilo, and Michael Capron, who won best cinematography in 2024 for Mongrel – directed by Singaporean filmmaker Chiang Wei Liang.
The award ceremony for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2026 will be held on Oct 30 at The Star Gold Coast in Gold Coast, Australia.