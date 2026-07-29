Tickets for BigBang's Singapore concert to go on sale from Aug 11, prices start at S$158
The Singapore leg of K-pop group BigBang's XX: Cosmos world tour will take place at the National Stadium on Oct 17.
Here's some news that'll make you go "Wow, fantastic, baby". K-pop icons BigBang have announced ticketing details, including prices, of their highly anticipated Singapore concert. The trio, comprising G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, will stage their XX: Cosmos show at the National Stadium on Oct 17.
The concert marks BigBang's first performance in Singapore in a decade – the group's last show in the country was in 2016 for their Made VIP fan meeting tour.
Tickets for BigBang's XX: Cosmos concert in Singapore will cost between S$158 and S$498.
Fans who hold an official VIP membership in the B.stage platform will get first dibs on tickets from 12pm to 11.59pm on Aug 11. To get in on this presale, VIP membership holders will have to sign up for the BigBang VIP membership survey on BigBang's B.stage page from Jul 29 to Aug 2.
A presale session for Trip.com members will then take place from 10am on Aug 12.
Finally, general sales will commence at 10am on Aug 13, via Ticketmaster.
Fans looking to get a VIP package for this concert will have three options to choose from, each with its own set of perks.
Those who opt for the most premium offering, the BigBang Ultimate VIP package (S$498), will score a Cat 1 general admission standing ticket, a set of four photocards, exclusive merchandise and on-site perks, including a "fast lane" for merchandise shopping.
BigBang's XX: Cosmos world tour will kick off with a three-night concert at South Korea's Goyang Stadium from Aug 21 to 23. Thereafter, BigBang will perform in the US and Europe.
The Asia leg of the tour will see BigBang staging shows at Taipei Dome, Thailand's Rajamangala National Stadium, Tokyo Dome and the Jakarta International Stadium.
Formed in 2006, BigBang was originally a five-member group. However, Seungri left in 2019 due to his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal, while TOP left after participating in the 2022 single Still Life.
With millions of album sales under their belt, BigBang is considered one of the biggest names in K-pop and their upcoming tour is expected to be a runaway success.