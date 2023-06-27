Logo
Jacky Cheung adding 2 final shows to his Singapore concert dates, bringing total number to 11
Cheung's two final shows will be held on Aug 3 and 4.

Jacky Cheung adding 2 final shows to his Singapore concert dates, bringing total number to 11

Jacky Cheung will now perform 11 shows in Singapore. (Photo: Yanqi Ding's Street Photography)

Hazeeq Sukri
27 Jun 2023 11:23AM
It seems like Singapore has become the battleground for global artistes to continuously one-up each other. Days after Taylor Swift and Coldplay announced additional shows for their respective concerts, Jacky Cheung has broken his own record by adding two final shows to his Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour here.

On Tuesday (Jun 27), concert promoter Unusual Entertainment revealed that Cheung will also be performing on Aug 3 and 4, bringing his total shows here to 11. The organisers said this will be the greatest number of shows by a single artiste in Singapore.

Cheung initially announced that he would be playing for six nights here before adding three more shows due to popular demand.

Just like his previously scheduled nine shows, tickets for Cheung's concert will be priced between S$168 and S$388, excluding fees. Tickets for Cheung's final two shows here will go on sale from 10am on Jun 30. So if you missed out on getting seats before, now's your last chance.

Source: CNA/hq

