Jacky Cheung adding 2 final shows to his Singapore concert dates, bringing total number to 11

On Tuesday (Jun 27), concert promoter Unusual Entertainment revealed that Cheung will also be performing on Aug 3 and 4, bringing his total shows here to 11. The organisers said this will be the greatest number of shows by a single artiste in Singapore.

Cheung initially announced that he would be playing for six nights here before adding three more shows due to popular demand.

Just like his previously scheduled nine shows, tickets for Cheung's concert will be priced between S$168 and S$388, excluding fees. Tickets for Cheung's final two shows here will go on sale from 10am on Jun 30. So if you missed out on getting seats before, now's your last chance.