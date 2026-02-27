Jungkook of BTS speaks candidly about idol life in now-deleted livestream

He then brought up his smoking habit, something that came out in 2023 when a photograph of him smoking a cigarette outside a restaurant in Los Angeles went viral on social media.

“I want to talk about smoking. I don’t smoke now. But why can’t I talk about it? I’m 30 now," Jungkook said. “I quit after making a huge effort. I’d like to talk about that as well, but the moment I do, the company will make a big fuss.”

He also spoke at length about his job and his motivation to do well for his fans. He then said, “I’ve always wanted to be honest with ARMY [fans of BTS]. Honestly, if it weren’t for the company, I would have said everything.”

Jungkook added: “I’m someone who makes music, I’m an idol, and I’m at the centre of K-pop. If I were a solo artist, just someone making music on my own, I probably wouldn’t worry about it and would just say what I want to say."

He was also heard using profanities throughout the livestream. When fans urged the singer via comments to end the broadcast, he responded, “Why should I turn off the live? Stop telling me what to do.”

Clips of the now-pulled broadcast have since gone viral on social media. While some fans did not agree with Jungkook’s behaviour, others defended him, saying he is also a human being.

After the livestream, Jungkook posted a selfie on Weverse with the caption: “The album is coming up soon. Please wait a little bit more. I'll do my best when we make a comeback. I love you.”