Rui En battles ageism and single women insecurities in a new series parodying K-dramas

As someone who doesn’t watch any Korean dramas at all, it’s pretty ironic that Rui En is starring in a show that gives the genre a bit of a loving send-up.

The actress leads the action in Oppa, Saranghae!, a new series that also stars Tasha Low, Meixin and Korea’s Kim Jae-hoon, also known as KimKim, an actor who’s worked in Taiwan for the last decade in dramas like My Hero, My Daddy and My Tooth Your Love.

Rui En plays a highly achieving career woman who, stressed out from contending with someone younger threatening to outshine her at work (played by Low), has a bit too much to drink and somehow manages to pull the main character from her favourite K-drama (played by Kim) out of the television; the two begin a Hallyu-esque romance. But, things get complicated because the actor who plays him happens to be in Singapore, too. Hey, it’s fantasy – lean into it.

“A lot of the comedy is in, ‘How do you live with a K-drama character who comes to life in front of you and who literally only knows how to survive within the boundaries of that drama?’” she told CNA Lifestyle.