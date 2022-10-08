Sora Ma wins Best Supporting Actress at Asia Contents Awards for sultry hostess character in This Land Is Mine

This Land Is Mine, set in a Singapore just emerging from the tumult of World War 2, is an adaptation of Walter Woon's 2013 novel The Devil's Circle, inspired by historical events. Directed by industry veteran Lee Thean-Jeen, the drama also stars Rebecca Lim, Shabir and Sugie Phua. The character of Helen is a nightclub hostess who is sultry, strong and not to be messed with.

Ma also thanked fellow cast member Pierre Png, saying he had been the best partner to work with. Png was also present at the event as he was nominated for a Best Actor award for the same drama.

The Asia Contents Awards recognises outstanding content made for television, online and over-the-top (OTT) platforms across Asia.

This Land Is Mine is available on meWATCH.