Sora Ma wins Best Supporting Actress at Asia Contents Awards for sultry hostess character in This Land Is Mine
The actress was recognised for her turn in the period drama – certainly a good showing, considering it was her first English-language project.
Actress Sora Ma took home her first acting award at the fourth Asia Contents Awards ceremony held in Busan, Korea on Oct 8 at the BIFF Theatre, Busan Cinema Centre.
Ma, 38, was named Best Supporting Actress for her work in Mediacorp's English-language period drama This Land Is Mine.
She beat out fellow Asian actresses Nakamura Anne (DCU: Deep Crime Unit), Wu Yue (The Pavilion), Nakajo Ayami (Tokyo Mer: Mobile Emergency Room) and Buffy Chen (Twisted Strings).
Malaysia-born Ma, a Star Search 2010 finalist, made her mark in Singapore dramas like 2012’s Poetic Justice and 2015’s 118. She left full-time acting in 2017, taking on projects as her time allowed. Last year, she married her boyfriend of eight years, and the couple held their wedding banquet in Singapore in July this year.
In her award acceptance speech, Ma thanked Mediacorp for the chance to play the character of Helen in This Land Is Mine, as well as the cast and crew for their trust in her, as it was the first time she had worked on an English-language project.
This Land Is Mine, set in a Singapore just emerging from the tumult of World War 2, is an adaptation of Walter Woon's 2013 novel The Devil's Circle, inspired by historical events. Directed by industry veteran Lee Thean-Jeen, the drama also stars Rebecca Lim, Shabir and Sugie Phua. The character of Helen is a nightclub hostess who is sultry, strong and not to be messed with.
Ma also thanked fellow cast member Pierre Png, saying he had been the best partner to work with. Png was also present at the event as he was nominated for a Best Actor award for the same drama.
The Asia Contents Awards recognises outstanding content made for television, online and over-the-top (OTT) platforms across Asia.
This Land Is Mine is available on meWATCH.