Watch Star Awards 2026: Live red carpet arrivals and awards show

How many awards will Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story bring home tonight (Apr 19) at Star Awards 2026?

The period drama leads the pack with 17 nominations, including for Best Drama. It’s also dominating nominations in the acting categories, with Romeo Tan nominated for Best Actor; Jesseca Liu, Tasha Low and Chantalle Ng nominated for Best Actress; Tyler Ten and Zhang Zetong nominated for Best Supporting Actor; and Chen Liping, Dawn Yeoh and Jojo Goh in the running for Best Supporting Actress.

Four of the show’s child actors are up for the Young Talent Award, including Ivory Chia and Asher Tay.

This year’s edition, its 31st, carries the theme Born To Glow. Nineteen awards are set to be given out, including a new award category, Best Microdrama.

Actors Romeo Tan and Carrie Wong who have each won 10 Top 10 Most Popular Artiste awards, will also be inducted as All-Time Favourite Artistes, an honour given to those who achieve 10 wins in the category.

Hosting the event will be Guo Liang, along with Zhang Zetong and Cheryl Chou. Meanwhile, the star-studded presenter lineup comprises C-drama star and singer Luo Yunxi, Taiwanese actress Hsieh Ying-xuan, Hong Kong singer-actor Julian Cheung, actress Ada Choi, actor Bowie Lam, Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai, and actor Jasper Liu.

The event, which will be held at The Theatre at Mediacorp, kicks off at 7pm. But before that comes the Walk of Fame red carpet event at 5pm. You can catch both on Channel 8, Channel U, mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.

Scroll down for a recap of this year’s nominees.