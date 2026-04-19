Watch Star Awards 2026: Live red carpet arrivals and awards show
This year’s edition of the annual event celebrating Singapore’s Chinese entertainment scene is held on Sunday (Apr 19) at The Theatre at Mediacorp. Red carpet arrivals start at 5pm and the awards show kicks off at 7pm.
How many awards will Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story bring home tonight (Apr 19) at Star Awards 2026?
The period drama leads the pack with 17 nominations, including for Best Drama. It’s also dominating nominations in the acting categories, with Romeo Tan nominated for Best Actor; Jesseca Liu, Tasha Low and Chantalle Ng nominated for Best Actress; Tyler Ten and Zhang Zetong nominated for Best Supporting Actor; and Chen Liping, Dawn Yeoh and Jojo Goh in the running for Best Supporting Actress.
Four of the show’s child actors are up for the Young Talent Award, including Ivory Chia and Asher Tay.
This year’s edition, its 31st, carries the theme Born To Glow. Nineteen awards are set to be given out, including a new award category, Best Microdrama.
Actors Romeo Tan and Carrie Wong who have each won 10 Top 10 Most Popular Artiste awards, will also be inducted as All-Time Favourite Artistes, an honour given to those who achieve 10 wins in the category.
Hosting the event will be Guo Liang, along with Zhang Zetong and Cheryl Chou. Meanwhile, the star-studded presenter lineup comprises C-drama star and singer Luo Yunxi, Taiwanese actress Hsieh Ying-xuan, Hong Kong singer-actor Julian Cheung, actress Ada Choi, actor Bowie Lam, Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai, and actor Jasper Liu.
The event, which will be held at The Theatre at Mediacorp, kicks off at 7pm. But before that comes the Walk of Fame red carpet event at 5pm. You can catch both on Channel 8, Channel U, mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.
Scroll down for a recap of this year’s nominees.
STAR AWARDS 2026 NOMINEES
Best Actor
- Chen Hanwei (The Gift Of Time)
- Desmond Tan (Devil Behind The Gate)
- Richie Koh (Another Wok Of Life)
- Romeo Tan (Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story)
- Xu Bin (Fixing Fate)
Best Actress
- Chantalle Ng (Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story)
- Cheryl Chou (Perfectly Imperfect)
- Hong Ling (The Spirit Hunter)
- Jesseca Liu (Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story)
- Tasha Low (Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story)
Best Supporting Actor
- Andie Chen (Fixing Fate)
- James Seah (Another Wok Of Life)
- Jeremy Chan (Another Wok Of Life)
- Tyler Ten (Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story)
- Zhang Zetong (Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story)
Best Supporting Actress
- Chen Liping (Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story)
- Cynthia Koh (I Believe I Can Fly)
- Dawn Yeoh (Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story)
- Jojo Goh (Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story)
- Xiang Yun (The Gift Of Time)
Best Program Host (Entertainment & Infotainment)
- Bryan Wong (Makan On Wheels S2)
- Darren Lim (Unusual Weddings)
- Dennis Chew (Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Singapore Sightings)
- Guo Liang (Star Awards 2025 Award Ceremony)
- Xixi Lim (Say It Right! S2)
Young Talent Award
- Alfred Ong (Devil Behind The Gate)
- Asher Tay (Emerald Hill– The Little Nyonya Story)
- Ayden Chew (Emerald Hill– The Little Nyonya Story)
- Charlotte Yue (Emerald Hill– The Little Nyonya Story)
- Ivory Chia (Emerald Hill– The Little Nyonya Story)
Best Rising Star
- Cai Cheng Jun (Under The Net)
- Gladys Bay (Under The Net)
- Gladys Ng (Under The Net)
- Tan Ting Fong (YES 933 Comedy Series)
- Zhu Zeliang (Emerald Hill– The Little Nyonya Story)
Best Audio Personality
- Dennis Chew (Love 972 Mr. Zhou's Ghost Stories)
- Lin Lingzhi (Capital 958 Double-O-7)
- Pan Jia Biao (Capital 958 Wake Up Call)
- Zhong Kun Hua (Yes 933 The Shuang, Kunz, Jia Trio)
- Zhu Zeliang (Yes 933 The Night is Still Young)
Best Drama Serial
- Another Wok Of Life
- Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story
- Fixing Fate
- I Believe I Can Fly
- The Gift of Time
Best Microdrama
- Falling For The CEO's Son
- I Became A Miracle Doctor In Kampong
- Love Revenge
- Who Did My Ah Ma Kill
- Woke Up In The 60s In My Grandma’s Apron
Best Entertainment Programme
- Camping Around The World
- Emerald Hill – Our Hillside Moments
- Makan On Wheels S2
- Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Singapore Sightings S2
- Murder on the Menu
Best Short-form Entertainment Programme
- Chinese? I Cannot!
- Fans Ask Celebs Spill
- #Justswipelah
- The Daka Show S4
- Yes 933 Comedy Series
Best Infotainment Programme
- Find Me A Singaporean: The World's My Stage
- Forbidding No More S3
- Pedal On For Love
- The Indigenous
- Unusual Weddings
Best Original Song
- Echoes of Petals (Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story)
- Gui Ling (Another Wok Of Life)
- Qing Chun Xiao Niao (I Believe I Can Fly)
- Thief Of Fate (Fixing Fate)
- Yi Jian Shi Jian (The Spirit Hunter)
Best Radio Programme
- Love 972 The Breakfast Quartet
- Love 972 The FENtastic Show
- Yes 933 The Night is Still Young
- Yes 933 The Shuang, Kunz, Jia Trio
- Yes 933 The Daka Show