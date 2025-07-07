Actor Tyler Ten will treat himself to Shin Ramyun instant noodles after winning big at Star Awards 2025

If there’s any indication that Tyler Ten is set to become one of Mediacorp’s brightest stars, this Star Awards just proved it.

The 29-year-old was named Best Rising Star and was also one of the three Most Popular Rising Stars, along with fellow young guns Zhang Zetong and Ayden Sng. It would be the last time the trio are eligible for the award, as it's only open to stars with five or fewer years of experience, and they will battle for the Top 10 Most Popular Artiste awards next year.

It's about time Ten had his moment of glory. A finalist at Star Search 2019, he was a face to watch from the get-go. There was hardly anyone taller, fitter, or more heartthrob-by than him in the competition. You can still say the same about him and his competition now.

He just took longer to get here than, say, Star Search 2019 champ Zhang Zetong, who was last year’s big winner.

But its Ten’s time now.

And you get the impression he knows it.

When we ask why he looked so nervous – like a kid awaiting his PSLE results – before presenter Huang Biren announced his name, Ten said: “My heart was pounding… A lot of people have been giving me support and they believe that I would get this award. I felt stressed that I wouldn’t be able to go on the stage to thank them.”

He didn’t want to be disappointed again after going home empty-handed the last few Star Awards.

“The past few years I tried to manifest and believe I would win but it turned out to be a big disappointment. So this year I tried to do something different. I just didn’t think about it. I believe that when the time comes, it will come.”

He’s had a great year, of course. His role as a psycho killer in Best Drama, Unforgivable, showed he’s not just a pretty face, but one with acting chops. And of course, there’s his star-making turned as lovable gangster Bai Ah Li in Emerald Hill, which in no doubt, has skyrocketed his popularity.

When Ten went on stage, dressed in a chest-baring suit, host Guo Liang said he looked so anxious, his pecs were tensed up.

“I’ll take that as a compliment,” laughed Ten.

We asked how many push-ups he did before getting dressed. He said: “I didn’t. All I did was go on a fast two nights ago until noon today. I believe in fasting and it helps regenerate your cells. It’s good for your health. I do it about once a week.”

He must be starving now. Surely, he must be hankering for a big meal after the awards.

“I don’t think I can tonight because everywhere is closed by now,” he said. “So tomorrow I’ll order a huge Nutella cake and finish it all by myself. I have been dieting and cutting out sugar. I love chocolate. I love Nutella. Hopefully it will satisfy all my cravings," he added, laughing.

Tomorrow seems too far away a celebration for something he has been anticipating for so long, we tell him.

“Okay I think I will eat instant noodles when I get home, Shin Ramyun. I love it, I haven’t had it in months."