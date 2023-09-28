Squid Game's Wi Ha-joon on shadow boxing and being 'evil sexy' in Disney+ series The Worst Of Evil

Love triangles are part and parcel of K-dramas, but in the case of the new Disney+ series The Worst Of Evil, it’s a love triangle that involves two cops and a drug lord.

The ongoing show features a couple of familiar faces playing male leads: Ji Chang-wook – who’s appeared in shows such as Backstreet Rookie and The Sound Of Magic – is a police officer, who goes undercover in order to infiltrate a drug ring and bring it down from the inside.

Officer Park attempts to gain the trust of a DJ-turned-gang leader, played by Wi Ha-joon, who’s best known for Squid Game and Little Women (for which he found himself shooting some scenes right here in Singapore last year).