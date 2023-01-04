12 K-dramas with strong female characters to motivate you in 2023: The Glory, My Name, Little Women and more

Cruel and brutal, the constant parade of humiliation and physical violence in The Glory – which is the hottest K-dramas on Netflix at the moment – is enough to make us uncomfortable. We can only imagine a fraction of the pain Moon Dong-eun feels as she wakes up each day, filled with dread.

Despite all that serves to trample her, Moon Dong-eun’s grit is truly commendable. She continues to show up for herself – working and studying hard in hopes of a better tomorrow. So if you feel as if the entire universe is against you, then we hope Moon Dong-eun’s never-say-die spirit motivates you enough to keep you going.

2. MY NAME

Yoon Ji-woo (Han So-hee) is the literal embodiment of “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”. After witnessing the death of her father and fighting to prove her worth in a drug ring and later on in the police force – which, by the way, are both male dominated “industries” (if you can even call a criminal organisation an industry) – she comes out stronger than the last time.