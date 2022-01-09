The Singaporean 'club kid' who's his own walking artwork: 'I am a full-time visual spectacle'

I love that Aaron Han describes himself as a visual spectacle. This colourful and iconoclastic 35-year-old Singaporean is well-known to anyone who used to dance the night away at The Butter Factory. Han was the in-house visual artist there, designing gloriously flamboyant sets and costumes to the delight of friends and fans alike.

Today, Han still dresses as wonderfully unique as ever. From one perspective, similar to artists like Cindy Sherman, he is his own artwork. He teaches fashion as well. And finds the time to collaborate with other artists while pursuing his own projects.

HI AARON, WHAT IS YOUR CURRENT PROFESSION?

I teach Fashion part-time at TaF.tc, but I am a full-time visual spectacle.