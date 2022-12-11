How this Singaporean designer went from making stationery to modern Islamic calligraphic art

HI ABU SALWA, TELL ME ABOUT YOUR CHILDHOOD. WERE YOU A CREATIVE KID?

I’ve always loved art, even at a young age. I didn’t enjoy playing with toys, but instead was guided by my parents to draw. So you could say that I was raised to be creative.

I KNOW YOU SPENT YOUR EARLIER YEARS AS A GRAPHIC DESIGNER. DID YOU STUDY GRAPHIC DESIGN?

I did not study design full-time. I took several short courses in a private art school. That’s how I developed my foundation.

TELL ME ABOUT YOUR GRAPHIC DESIGN CAREER?

I started by taking on a series of freelance designing jobs doing logos and corporate identities at low costs. Thereafter, I was commissioned job by the Underwater World to do stationery. From those experiences, I became more keen to create my own designs for my own products. But there were no social media platforms back then so pitching for sales required face-to-face sessions to sell my ideas.

So, I continued to work as a graphic designer for a few companies but the work I was doing was based on requirements given to me, and I had wanted to do more than just that. I worked in small companies to learn how to do packaging and product designs. The owners of these small companies were like my mentors who were willing to share their trade skills with me. I decided to take up the trade and started to design my own stationery products. It was then that I was spotted by Wing Tai who commissioned me to design their in-house stationery products for Topshop. Concurrently, I rented a small space at Far East Plaza to sell my own line of stationeries like notebooks, posters, wrapping paper, etc. I named the shop and my brand Paper People.

I UNDERSTAND YOU MOVED IT TO HAJI LANE?

I decided to expand my business and took up a space at Haji Lane. It attracted a lot of tourists at that time. I was even interviewed by a Japanese TV programme for the products that I designed. Over the years though, the demand for stationery products dwindled as things started to go digital and my business went down. I ended up closing the shop at Haji Lane and I then turned to working in a Social Enterprise to help create and market products done by persons with disabilities, to create public awareness for them and the VWO that supported then.

WHEN DID YOU START ARTSALWA?