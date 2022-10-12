Buffet leftovers and free groceries: 9 money-saving apps in Singapore you should have on your phone

Everything is more expensive in 2022. Inflation, the keyword of the year, is en route to a 14-year high. Egg prices soared overnight, and electricity tariffs increased six consecutive times. Only our bank account balances didn’t get the memo.

As social lives resume, scrimping and saving can be difficult. But what if it was possible to snag hotel grub for as little as S$10, and half-priced restaurant mains just by showing up at the right time slot?

Whether you’re shopping, dining out, or simply getting around, here are nine underrated apps in Singapore that will help you stretch that dollar. And no, they don’t include paid subscriptions or cashback apps you’re already on.