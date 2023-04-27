It’s not just a black bag – this is how to pick one you’ll want to use forever

While a black bag is arguably one of the safest purse investment anyone can make in their lifetime, there is still a risk of getting behind one that might be great only for a couple of months before it gets banished unceremoniously because it simply can’t go the extra mile. A fate that ludicrously capacious black bags inevitably face, for example.

So just how do you ensure that your next pitch-dark carrier will last and last, or better yet, be inducted into your Hall of Fame of bags? Here are few handy tips to measure up against when acquiring the next inky sack.

BANG ON TREND