Where to get stylish matching outfits for the family this Chinese New Year
It's double (or triple, or quadruple) the fun this Chinese New Year with cute matchy family outfits from local fashion brands.
Celebrations may be a little muted again this year, but that doesn’t mean you should tone down the fun factor. In fact, why not dial up the drama and make the Year of the Tiger a roar-some one, and dress up for cool family photos you’ll cherish for years to come.
With twinning #OOTDs here to stay, the trend has evolved into family affairs that feature the same or similar prints or colours on various designs that look great on mum, dad, kiddos and even the grandparents. Whether it’s a cheongsam, mandarin-collar shirts, twirly dresses or chic separates that look good this season and beyond, don’t cringe the next time someone in the fam bam suggests matchy-matchy outfits.
Instead, embrace it, have fun, and just say, “Cheese!”
MAISON Q: GET DOUBLY HU-AT
What’s better than one set of matching outfits for the fam bam? Two!
At local clothing label Maison Q, reversible shirts and dresses for kids are the highlight, and for certain styles for the mini-me's, you can flip the outfit around to reveal a completely different print.
This year, they’re showcasing some adorable tiger details in their The Great Hu-at CNY collection ("hu" is the Chinese word for “tiger”). Spot lantern-wielding felines in their Tigerlicious (Apricot) print, in flattering styles for the whole family (we love the peplum dresses for mums, S$129, cheongsam frocks for girls, from S$79, and mandarin-collar shirts for dads and sons, from S$69. This year’s Zodiac animal also stars in the Heroic Mr Tiger print, in myriad designs from baby onesies to peplum blouses.
https://maison-q.com
ELIZABETH LITTLE: DRESS UP IN THE SWEETEST PRINTS
With this local label, expect signature pieces produced locally using organic cotton, luxury Irish and fine Japanese linen, with sweet, vintage-y heritage Liberty prints. For their CNY 2022 collection, the Wisteria print has a touch of spring pink, and comes in classic styles for mum, dad and the little ones, while the Monet print features bright florals. Boys’ shirts start from S$79, and girls’ dresses are from S$92. Adult dresses are upwards of S$368.
https://www.elizabethlittle.co
YEOMAMA: REVEL IN BATIK GOODNESS
Turning fun batik prints into playful wearable styles is the name of the game at YeoMama, which uses traditional handmade batik sourced from various parts of Indonesia.
The Porcelain Dreams series in this year’s CNY collection is a reinterpretation of Chinese porcelain on traditional textiles, transformed into modern cheongsams, dresses and shirts for the whole family. In the Orient Reunion collection, different oriental prints in the same colour scheme serve up the opportunity for family matchiness without overdoing it in the exact same print. From S$108 for adult dresses and S$88 for kids.
https://yeomamabatik.com
LOVE, BONITO: INDULGE IN MODERN TWINNING
You can always count on this local fast fashion label for stylish dresses and separates that are on trend, yet will last through the season of spring and beyond. And ever since they launched kidswear a couple of years ago, they’ve been helping chic mums and dads take their twinning game to the next level.
These CNY-worthy prints will brighten up any family album. Aubriela Tiered Crinkled Maxi Dress in Precious Treasures dress, S$63.90, and Ashlee Tie Shoulder Tiered Dress in Precious Treasures, S$39.90; Men’s Austin Poplin Button Down Shirt in Precious Treasures, S$49.90, and Rhys Unisex Poplin Button Down Shirt in Precious Treasures, $29.90.
https://www.lovebonito.com
SEA APPLE: ROAR INTO THE NEW YEAR
This popular local kids’ label has a whole range of tiger-themed apparel for you to usher in the Year of the Tiger in roar-some style, from onesies, T-shirts (from S$39), dresses (from S$52) and collared shirts (from S$49) for the little ones to fun coordinates for adults (dresses from S$89). And if you’re not in the mood for fierce felines, you can opt for cool matchy botanical prints instead.
ANS.EIN: DECK THE FAMILY IN ARTY LOCAL-INSPIRED PRINTS
The Peranakan and oriental influences are strong with local label Ans.Ein, whose founders are into art and arty prints. They’re serving up a sizeable collection for CNY with fun prints and fresh colours, in a plethora of designs, from cheongsam tops (S$78) and batik pants (S$88) for the ladies and shirts for men (S$75) to mini cheongsam tops and shirts (from S$45) for the mini-mes.
POCKETPIG DIARY: STEP OUT IN AFFORDABLE COORDINATES
If you’re after something that’s a little friendlier on the pockets, especially if you want to buy spanking new outfits for the whole family, this Singapore-based online shop has an eye-popping array of chic designs in matchy prints for everyone big and small.
We like the bright and happy Goldfish print (ladies’ cheongsam, S$42; girls’ cheongsam, S$36; men’s shirt, S$42; boys’ shirt, S$32) as well as the Chinese Wave print to add some oriental artiness as you usher in the new year.
https://shop.pocketpigdiary.com
THE MISSING PIECE: FIND OUT HOW YOUR FAMILY FITS TOGETHER
A favourite with social media-savvy working professionals and modern mums, The Missing Piece is one of the OG local cheongsam designer labels, and its twinning pieces often fly off the shelves. Fans love their form-flattering frocks, and these cool prints from this year’s CNY family collection say that you want to celebrate the new year, but you also want to wear this any time of the year. Women’s dresses from S$230, girls’ dresses from S$79, men’s shirts from S$80, boys’ shirts from S$55.
https://iwantthemissingpiece.com
THE ELLY STORE: MAKE NEW MEMORIES WITH BOTH YOUNG AND OLD
A local label with an array of matching family wear so mind-boggling, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Their CNY collection runs the gamut of tigers, lions, zodiac animals, flowers, and beach scenes, with different styles that are suitable for the whole family, from grandpa to baby. Ladies’ dresses are S$139, men’s shirts are S$89, girls’ dresses are from S$59, and boys’ shirts from S$49
https://www.theellystore.com
DEAR SAMFU: GO BACK IN TIME TOGETHER
Inspired by the samfus worn by women in days of yore, and how grandma could wear the same clothes day in and out without being a victim of throwaway mass produced fashion, Dear Samfu offers classic clothing for the modern woman. And also the modern little lady. They have a small collection of mother and daughter twinning wear, such as this Nowadays Crop Top in Philippines pink (S$149) for ladies, and the Garden Party Dress in Philippines pink (S$99) for girls.
https://dearsamfu.com
MINOR MIRACLES: RADIATE POSITIVITY
A local print and textile studio that puts out happy, unique prints, Minor Miracles serves up smiles with its matchy bright prints and wearable styles for the whole family. Ladies’ dresses are S$188 (some are currently on sale), girls’ dresses start from S$66.30, men’s shirts from S$168 (before discount) and boys’ shirts start from S$57.80.