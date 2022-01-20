Where to get stylish matching outfits for the family this Chinese New Year

Celebrations may be a little muted again this year, but that doesn’t mean you should tone down the fun factor. In fact, why not dial up the drama and make the Year of the Tiger a roar-some one, and dress up for cool family photos you’ll cherish for years to come.



With twinning #OOTDs here to stay, the trend has evolved into family affairs that feature the same or similar prints or colours on various designs that look great on mum, dad, kiddos and even the grandparents. Whether it’s a cheongsam, mandarin-collar shirts, twirly dresses or chic separates that look good this season and beyond, don’t cringe the next time someone in the fam bam suggests matchy-matchy outfits.

Instead, embrace it, have fun, and just say, “Cheese!”