Do your new shoes need breaking in or are they just poorly made? Tips to avoid blisters on your feet

Unless you’re someone who wears sneakers exclusively, we are pretty sure you must have, at some point, experienced discomfort when you first break in a brand new pair of shoes.

In fact, some of us may have experienced this so many times that we never leave home unprepared to deal with “first-wear” blisters and pain – that is, ensuring that there are enough plasters, or Band-Aids, in our bags.

Why is it that new shoes – even those that are made of supple leather – are almost always uncomfortable to wear at first, despite the fact that we’ve carefully tried them on in the store before purchasing them? And how long should breaking them in take, before we finally give up on them?

Shoemaker and co-founder of Singapore footwear label Palola, Josh Leong, gives us the answers and facts, along with tips on how to make wearing new shoes a little easier on our feet.

DO LEATHER SHOES ACTUALLY NEED “BREAKING IN”?