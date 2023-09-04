Stretch marks: Why do they appear and how can you make them less obvious?

Fact: Stretch marks are common. Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Halsey, Chrissy Teigen and the Kardashian sisters all have them. And just take a good look at your body in the mirror. Chances are, you would probably spot a few stretch marks on your skin.

But despite being a normal sight, many people (both women and men) are still self-conscious about them.

Stretch marks, also known as striae, “form when the skin’s underlying connective tissues stretch beyond their limits, causing small tears in the dermis layer”, explained Dr Low Chai Ling, medical director of SW1 Clinic.