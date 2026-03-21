Travelling ARMYs: Why these BTS fans go all out to catch Arirang shows around the world

On Saturday night (Mar 21), millions of ARMYs will be watching K-pop megastars BTS’ first live performance in Seoul since completing their mandatory military service. Many of them glued to their TV screens for the Netflix livestream – while the lucky ones will be in the South Korean capital itself to greet the septet with jubilant roars.

But thousands of other BTS fans are also already awaiting the day the group’s highly anticipated Arirang world tour officially kicks off on Apr 9 at Goyang Stadium.

Among the many fans who will be clutching their ARMY Bombs as they cheer for Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook at the venue is Coco (not her real name).

For the marketing manager, the concert is especially significant: It will be the first time in her seven years as an ARMY that she gets to see all seven BTS members together on stage, live in the flesh.

But while the Goyang concert marks Coco’s first BTS show, it definitely won’t be her last.

You see, Coco is one of the many ARMYs who have secured tickets to multiple stops in the Arirang tour – and it’s not just two or three shows.

Many ARMYs in Singapore that CNA Lifestyle spoke to will be collecting memories – and miles – as they follow BTS across continents and relive the Arirang concert.

Coco herself will be catching BTS again in London and Munich this July. And once sales begin, she'll also be gearing up to battle for tickets to the shows in Busan, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and, of course, Singapore in December.

WHY ARE FANS HAPPY TO WATCH THE SAME SHOWS?

While many concert-goers are content with just watching their faves whenever they play in their home countries, some fans argue that no two shows are the same – even if the set list remains largely unchanged.