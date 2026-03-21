Travelling ARMYs: Why these BTS fans go all out to catch Arirang shows around the world
With K-pop group BTS set to embark on their highly anticipated Arirang world tour, CNA Lifestyle spoke with a few ARMYs who are planning to catch Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook at numerous stops.
On Saturday night (Mar 21), millions of ARMYs will be watching K-pop megastars BTS’ first live performance in Seoul since completing their mandatory military service. Many of them glued to their TV screens for the Netflix livestream – while the lucky ones will be in the South Korean capital itself to greet the septet with jubilant roars.
But thousands of other BTS fans are also already awaiting the day the group’s highly anticipated Arirang world tour officially kicks off on Apr 9 at Goyang Stadium.
Among the many fans who will be clutching their ARMY Bombs as they cheer for Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook at the venue is Coco (not her real name).
For the marketing manager, the concert is especially significant: It will be the first time in her seven years as an ARMY that she gets to see all seven BTS members together on stage, live in the flesh.
But while the Goyang concert marks Coco’s first BTS show, it definitely won’t be her last.
You see, Coco is one of the many ARMYs who have secured tickets to multiple stops in the Arirang tour – and it’s not just two or three shows.
Many ARMYs in Singapore that CNA Lifestyle spoke to will be collecting memories – and miles – as they follow BTS across continents and relive the Arirang concert.
Coco herself will be catching BTS again in London and Munich this July. And once sales begin, she'll also be gearing up to battle for tickets to the shows in Busan, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and, of course, Singapore in December.
WHY ARE FANS HAPPY TO WATCH THE SAME SHOWS?
While many concert-goers are content with just watching their faves whenever they play in their home countries, some fans argue that no two shows are the same – even if the set list remains largely unchanged.
Merchandiser Helena Zhang, who will be watching BTS’ shows in London and Paris, argues that while “the concert format may be similar, each experience will always be distinct”.
She added: “The adrenaline, the ambience, the experience, the perspective from where you are standing or seated, the interactions – concerts are just a lot of fun.”
Echoing Zhang’s sentiment is advertising executive Joan (not her real name), who shared that her desire to attend more stops of the Arirang tour grew after learning that BTS would be utilising a 360-degree stage.
Joan, who is also a fan of Twice, added that her positive experience at the girl group’s ongoing This Is For world tour – which also features a 360-degree stage – prompted her to try to “get as many shows as [she] can” for Arirang.
“I watched around four to five Twice [This Is For] shows,” said Joan. “Barricade, seats, at the back of the standing section – all that.”
According to Joan, the 360-degree stage gave her a clear view of Twice “almost 100 per cent of the time”, with each seat offering a different vantage point and perspective of the nine members – so “every show was really a new experience”.
Different sections of the standing pit also allowed Joan to “get different interactions” with the members of Twice – an insight she’s utilising for BTS.
“Right now, I’m trying to see which spots Jungkook and Tae [V’s nickname] will be at most of the time, and I’ll aim to get [the seats closest to those areas] during Southeast Asia,” revealed Joan.
Krien Lee-Zhang (not her real name) is another ARMY who is also no stranger to attending multiple stops of a BTS tour.
Lee-Zhang, who works in private equity, first travelled overseas for BTS in 2022 when she attended the group’s Permission To Dance On Stage show in Las Vegas. She describes it as one of the “most fun concerts” she’s attended, with the entire city lighting up in purple.
For the Arirang tour, Lee-Zhang has already secured tickets for the London and Paris stops, with plans for Busan, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Sydney and Melbourne.
“Different stadiums have different experiences,” shared Lee-Zhang. “[Attending multiple stops] is just a lot of fun.”
This time round, Lee-Zhang said that she is looking forward to connecting with the ARMY community, recalling her fun times at the Las Vegas concert.
“People were dressing up and handing out fan gifts…There’s something very human about a big group of people coming together to celebrate,” shared Lee-Zhang.
Of course, a major reason why these ARMYs are flying out for these shows – some for weeks at a time – is their admiration for BTS.
When asked about her reasons for liking BTS, Coco recounted how a friend of hers “was going through a hard time” and eventually “found solace” in BTS’s songs.
“It made me decide to take a closer listen, having heard a couple of their songs previously,” said Coco.
“I took the time to listen to their discography and realised their lyricism and storytelling was beautiful and their songs for their fans were so heartfelt…It was so incredibly fun, and it had been a long time since a music group really enlivened and inspired me.”
Lee-Zhang, on the other hand, said that she is “very impressed by people who really put a lot of effort into their work and those who hone their craft.”
Calling BTS "incredible" on stage, she added: “The amount of physical discipline and training you have to do to [sing and dance simultaneously on stage]. And then they're writing songs too.”
HOW ARE FANS PLANNING THEIR TRIPS?
For many fans, BTS’ upcoming tour stops are as much about travel as they are about the music.
Zhang shared that she saw the situation as “a vacation opportunity where BTS is the highlight of the trip”.
She added: “For London and Paris, it will be a two-week trip where we’re likely to explore local attractions, catch some shows and musicals and if possible, other concerts happening that period.”
Others will incorporate BTS-esque activities into their itinerary.
Coco, for instance, will be visiting Jeju as part of her trip to Busan, where she’ll also “hit some of the places that Jimin and Jungkook headed to” in the Disney+ reality series Are You Sure?!
In Europe, she plans to partake in “Namjooning” – the act of living like BTS leader RM. This usually involves visiting museums and enjoying nature.
In fact, all the ARMYs that CNA Lifestyle spoke with unanimously agreed that getting concert tickets was actually the hardest part of the entire planning process.
“You can still find flight tickets and hotels, even if you do it last-minute,” said Joan. “But fighting [many overseas fans] for that limited number of seats, that’s the mafan (troublesome) part.”
On the other end of the spectrum, some fans have already secured their accommodations and flight bookings at their intended tour stops – even before getting their hands on concert tickets.
Coco, for instance, has already pre-booked accommodation in the likes of Busan and Taiwan.
Speaking with CNA Lifestyle, online travel agency Booking.com shared that many cities on BTS’ Arirang tour have seen a surge in searches on the platform. Kaohsiung recorded the largest spike, with year-on-year searches rising by more than 6,700 per cent for BTS’ Nov 19 concert.
This phenomenon isn’t limited to just the Arirang tour.
Booking.com added that Seoul, as a search term, was heavily searched by numerous markets for the period of BTS’ live show at Gwanghwamun Square, with year-on-year increases from users in the US (75.07 per cent), Thailand (51.04 per cent), Italy (64.05 per cent) and the UAE (470.88 per cent).
Taken together, the figures further drive the point that BTS is a potent tourism driver around the world.
WHAT IS THE PRICE OF TRAVELLING TO MULTIPLE STOPS?
Suffice it to say, travelling halfway across the world numerous times isn’t exactly a wallet-friendly endeavour, but for many fans, it’s a price they’re willing to pay.
For her trips to London and Paris, Zhang has set a budget “about S$8,000” in expenses. Others declared that they’re willing to spend what is needed.
Amanda, an ARMY that CNA Lifestyle spoke to who declined to use her full name, said that most ARMYs have known for years that BTS would go on tour.
“So we are mentally prepared and most of us have made preparations,” she shared.
Coco, for instance, revealed that her budgeting strategy involves redeeming flight miles whenever she can and using platforms that allow for free cancellation, including Booking.com.
“Having friends to travel with also helps to assuage travel spend as you can share accommodation and meals,” she added. “I also top up my Wise card with a budgeted amount so that I don’t end up overspending in-destination.”
ANY ADVICE FOR FANS WHO ALSO WANT TO VISIT MULTIPLE STOPS?
The rise of fancam culture and the virality of interaction clips with K-pop idols have led to many “spending beyond their means” just to attend overseas concerts, noted Joan.
She cautioned that fans should “take an honest look” at their finances before committing to multiple stops.
“You can still love Bangtan without dropping thousands of dollars,” she said.
For those who can afford it, however, Joan recommends using apps like Xiaohongshu, Threads, X and Reddit to connect with local and overseas ARMYs.
Amanda shared a similar sentiment, saying: “Do your research and try to find other ARMYs you can consult for advice. We’re a community and we always want to help fellow ARMYs out.”
She added: “It helps to start making friends in different cities, so you can stay with them if you can’t get a reasonable hotel or have a last-minute ticket.”
Lee-Zhang, on the other hand, advised fans to book refundable hotels first, “even before you get concert tickets”.
“The moment the [concert ticket sale] launches, the hotel prices become crazy.”
She also advised doing the same for flights. “I usually redeem flights, so I can easily get my money back.”
TRAVELLING OVERSEAS FOR BTS
It's clear from speaking with these ARMYs that travelling overseas for the Arirang tour isn't merely about the concerts but also the connections and memories they forge along the way.
Non-fans may not see eye to eye with their pursuits, but for these fans, that doesn't matter at all.
“People think it's crazy,” shared Lee-Zhang. “My friends make fun of me for spending like $300, $400 on a ticket and I'm like 'You guys spend $300, $400 on a meal and it's not even that good sometimes.'”
Countering naysayers, Coco questioned if the same judgement would be levelled at her had she been obsessed with a group like My Chemical Romance or Oasis, or even artistes like Taylor Swift or Beyonce, instead.
As Amanda succinctly puts it: “People travel to see the Northern Lights, I travel to see BTS. What’s the difference? We’re all looking forward to an unforgettable experience.”