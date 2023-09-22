Planning to go on a cruise? 6 insider tips from a Singaporean who’s gone on a 26-ship odyssey
We meet this avid Royal Caribbean fan, who reveals his favourite cabins, dining spots, and optimal times to enjoy crowded attractions onboard.
Cruise holidays were once regarded as a retiree’s affair, but during the pandemic, the joys of towel-folding workshops and ABBA-themed trivia nights have revealed themselves to travellers of all ages. Among them is Alvin Livingstone Chew, who has sailed on all 26 ships in the Royal Caribbean fleet since his first “cruise to nowhere” during the pandemic.
“When you’re cruising, your holiday starts from the moment you check in onboard the ship. It’s a safe way to travel too. Even if you’re out drinking till late, you can easily go from the bar to your room without having to think about driving or booking a taxi,” said the 46-year-old Singaporean, who works as the head of business development for a hedge fund.
Before the borders were lifted, Alvin worked remotely and cruised approximately five times each month. Fast forward two years, and he has already set his sights on the 27th ship, the Icon of the Seas, set to embark on its maiden voyage from Miami in 2024. There, he will reunite with friends when sailing across the globe. He had found his tribe on these voyages – a diverse community of around 20 people with whom he had weathered the ups and downs of cruising.
“One particular incident that touched my heart was being offered shelter during a hurricane in Florida,” Chew recalled of his arrival in the United States then.
“The weather and water conditions got choppy but the ships have features that act like aeroplane wings to help things go as smoothly as possible. It is quite the experience, and you really must go through it yourself to know what I mean!”
And who better to offer insider tips than Chew, who has made cruising a way of life? He shared with CNA Lifestyle some expert tips on how first-timers can make the most of their maiden voyage.
1. PICK THE RIGHT SHIP FOR THE RIGHT CROWD
Before you set sail, get the lowdown on what your ship has to offer you and your companions. For families with babies in tow, Alvin recommends ships like Anthem, Spectrum, and Wonder of the Seas, which come with baby splash zones to keep the little ones occupied. Read: Tire them out in time for date night.
Older kids and grown-ups, on the other hand, can let loose with laser tag, bumper cars, and different sports at SeaPlex, a zone which can be found on the Spectrum, Anthem and Quantum ships. But what keeps Chew coming back for more are the water slides.
“There’s the Tidal Wave on Liberty of the Seas, which is the first boomerang-style slide at sea. For a split second, it feels as if you’re experiencing zero gravity. It’s a lot of fun,” he said.
“Most ships have about two to three water slides but Icon of the Seas will have six, including the industry’s first open free-fall slide and the tallest drop slide at sea.”
Also not to be missed are the ice-skating rinks on Oasis, Freedom and Voyager ships, where performances typically feature ice-skaters. Alvin’s tip: Book early or show up 15 to 30 minutes ahead for a top-notch seat.
2. CHOOSE YOUR CABIN STRATEGICALLY
Many first-timers opt for balcony rooms for good reason – there’s nothing quite like waking up to an unobstructed sea view and having breakfast delivered to you on the balcony. But other cabin options have their merits too, said Chew.
“Staying in a balcony room isn’t that important to me. I much prefer colder rooms and I find these to be the interior staterooms. I’m all about being the closest to the elevator and amenities, and these are usually in the middle of the ship.”
For those concerned about seasickness, the middle of the ship is often considered the sweet spot where passengers experience the least amount of motion. But if discomfort still sneaks up on you, rest assured that the onboard pharmacy stocks motion sickness pills.
3. BEAT THE CROWD TO HIGHLY-COVETED ACTIVITIES
Most cruises from Singapore set sail in the evening, but savvy guests will opt for an early check-in time slot. As passengers gradually ease into their cruise routines on embarkation day, this window presents a golden opportunity to explore some of the ship's most popular attractions.
According to Chew, many professionals make a beeline for the surfing simulator, FlowRider, to catch waves well ahead of departure before snaking queues become a common sight in the following days.
“Enthusiasts might wear swimwear onboard or pack it in a carry-on bag, so that even before checking in, they can head straight to the Solarium and pool deck,” he said.
The Solarium, an exclusive adults-only retreat boasting its own pools and jacuzzi, is yet another hidden gem that should be on your priority list before it becomes widely known to other guests.
4. FIND THE PERFECT “WORKSTATION” ONBOARD
We see the eye rolls. Videoconferencing on vacation may sound blasphemous to some, but whoever said digital nomads had to operate on land? For Chew, working remotely on a cruise offers a good balance of personal time and social interaction, allowing him to be productive before winding down with fellow passengers over meals or coffee.
“There was peace and quiet to do your own thing. I could chill in the hot tub after breakfast, then clock at least 10,000 steps walking around the ship,” he said.
Chew revealed the ideal spots for "hotdesking" on Spectrum of the Seas. He singled out the boardroom, Vintages Bar and Schooner Bar as the most conducive places to set up shop.
5. MAP OUT YOUR CULINARY ADVENTURES
If you or your parents can’t go without Asian food for more than a day, Spectrum of the Seas is right up your alley. On top of offering an array of Asian specialty restaurants, it stands out as the sole ship where guests can request Lao Gan Ma chilli sauce and chilli padi. What more can a spice-loving Singaporean ask for?
For those with a penchant for traditional Chinese teas, Leaf & Bean, a cafe exclusive to this ship, offers a selection ranging from longjing green tea to royal pu erh. And if you have a sweet tooth, Alvin suggested indulging in the red velvet osmanthus tea or Hong Kong milk tea.
In addition, he also insisted you don’t miss the siew mai (pork and shrimp dumplings) at The Cafe @ Two70 as well as the lobster bisque and prime bone-in ribeye at Chops Grille, which is so popular you’d thank yourself for making reservations in advance. But Chew reserved his highest praise for 150 Central Park, a restaurant found on the Oasis, Allure and Harmony ships.
While most ship restaurants operate on fixed schedules, Chew shared an insider's secret about Spectrum of the Seas: Night owls can indulge in congee and laksa at La Patisserie at midnight. This gem isn’t on the app, making it a lesser-known choice for a midnight snack, in addition to the ever-popular Sorrento's pizza.
6. MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR STOPOVERS
When cruising on a three- to five-night voyage from Singapore to Port Klang, Penang or Phuket, the clock ticks quickly during your shore time. This is why Chew usually hires a driver or downloads the local ride-hailing app in advance.
“You can book S$10 Grab rides at these destinations. There’s the best bak kut teh (pork rib soup) in Port Klang and, in Penang, you can enjoy a one-hour massage for as little as S$27. That’s much cheaper than what you'd pay in Singapore.”
In places where public transport is easy enough to navigate, though, he’s fond of venturing out on his own. These include ports of call in America and Europe, which offer a stark contrast to the landscapes typically found in Asia. His favourite? Galveston in Texas.
“There is a relaxing, middle-of-no-where feel to the place, and there is also interesting historic architecture, picturesque beaches and good restaurants,” he said.
If you're contemplating a fly-cruise itinerary but feeling uncertain about your starting point, here’s an idea from Chew: Begin your journey from the sunny shores of Florida.
“It’s easier to get to from other parts of the world, like Singapore, and there are different ships there for you to choose from. There are four ports in Florida: Miami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa.”