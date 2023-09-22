Planning to go on a cruise? 6 insider tips from a Singaporean who’s gone on a 26-ship odyssey

Before the borders were lifted, Alvin worked remotely and cruised approximately five times each month. Fast forward two years, and he has already set his sights on the 27th ship, the Icon of the Seas, set to embark on its maiden voyage from Miami in 2024. There, he will reunite with friends when sailing across the globe. He had found his tribe on these voyages – a diverse community of around 20 people with whom he had weathered the ups and downs of cruising.

“One particular incident that touched my heart was being offered shelter during a hurricane in Florida,” Chew recalled of his arrival in the United States then.

“The weather and water conditions got choppy but the ships have features that act like aeroplane wings to help things go as smoothly as possible. It is quite the experience, and you really must go through it yourself to know what I mean!”

And who better to offer insider tips than Chew, who has made cruising a way of life? He shared with CNA Lifestyle some expert tips on how first-timers can make the most of their maiden voyage.