How likely are you to develop Alzheimer's disease if your family has a history of dementia?

As someone whose late grandmothers (both maternal and paternal) developed dementia in their later years, and has a parent I suspect is on the cusp of brain degeneration (but is yet to be diagnosed), I worry about my own mental health.

The question, “do I have dementia?”, pops into my mind whenever I walk into a room and forget what it is I needed to do. I feel my face turning tomato-red each time I fumble to find the right words in a conversation. I can’t Math when the bill comes and I need to split it more than two ways.

Dementia is a general term that encompasses a wide range of symptoms, including the memory decline, changes in thinking skills, language and behaviour, poor judgment and decreased focus that affect a person’s ability to independently perform daily tasks.

Alzheimer’s disease, on the other hand, is a specific brain disease and is the most common type of dementia. It is marked by abnormal proteins that tangle or clump into plaques within and between neurons. As the neurons die, the brain shrinks, starting in the hippocampus, which is responsible for learning and memory.