Dragon boating sisterhood: How three women formed an unbreakable bond
In real life, they might never have crossed paths. But on the water, through their volunteering at dragon boating events and training together, they found a decade-long friendship.
Left to the humdrum of their everyday lives, Rohana Amran, Catherine Loke and Afizah Arip might never have crossed paths. An education consultant, a freelance dragon boat coach and administrative staff respectively, their routines and social circles could not have been more different.
Yet on the water, Rohana, 47, Loke, 53, and Afizah, 50, found what they call a “sisterhood of support”, a friendship that seems as steady as a crew of dragon boat paddlers moving together towards the finish line.
Afizah discovered dragon boating through a community poster in the mid-2000s while Rohana picked up the sport in 2012 after being roped in for an event as a grassroots leader.
Loke has the longest experience in dragon boating, having picked up the sport when she was working as a hospital support staff in the early 2000s. She and her colleagues in healthcare had decided to form a team. She became a part-time dragon boat coach around 2017 and is now a freelance coach.
Despite dragon boating being a mainly male-dominated sport at the time, Loke believed that “women can do the sport as well and be as strong as the men”.
Although they each started at different times, the trio eventually met at a dragon boat race in Penang in 2014, where Loke and Afizah were serving as race officials. Rohana, who was not involved in the race, was there to cheer her husband on from the sidelines. They became friends after realising they got along.
In the years that followed, their friendship deepened through various dragon boat activities under the People’s Association’s (PA) Community Sports Networks, which promote community bonding through sports.
By around 2017, they were regularly volunteering together at dragon boat events organised by PAssion Wave under the PA, which creates opportunities for the community to engage in water sports and waterfront lifestyle activities.
Both Afizah and Loke are on the dragon boat team under the Punggol Coast Community Sports Network. Rohana’s husband is also part of this team.
Rohana doesn’t row with this team but often tags along to support them during practices and races, sometimes as a drummer.
The three also volunteer with a ground-up initiative called DBHearts that promotes inclusivity by organising races and practise sessions for individuals with special needs, including those with visual and hearing impairments, and individuals with autism and Down syndrome. During these volunteer sessions, they are paired with able-bodied paddlers.
“As we spent more time training, competing and volunteering at various PA-related events, the sport naturally brought us closer because it relies so much on teamwork, rhythm and trust,” said Afizah. “Over time, it wasn’t just about paddling anymore; it was about encouraging one another and pushing through challenges.”
VOLUNTEERING TOGETHER BEHIND THE SCENES
Behind the excitement and adrenaline of every dragon boat race is a complex operation powered by multiple people including volunteers. Teamwork and coordination are essential for events to run smoothly.
For example, as race officials for the Waves of Unity event in August, organised as part of PAssion Wave’s SG60 celebrations, Loke and Afizah were responsible for ensuring safety, fairness and adherence to rules. They helped coordinate with starters to keep races on time and made sure that crew complied with safety regulations.
The event marked the return of dragon boat racing at sea after 27 years. More than 800 paddlers took part in a 6km sea endurance race and 200m dragon boat sprint. Good coordination and strict safety precautions were even more critical for the event as the races took place in open waters, said Loke.
As a race volunteer, Rohana often works with participants with special needs. She looks out for their safety and well-being during the sessions, ushering them to their respective stations or connecting them with their paddling partners.
Beyond the training sessions and events, she also helps take care of practical needs such as arranging for halal meal options during overseas competitions.
Outside of dragon boat activities, the women hang out after training, celebrating festivals like Chinese New Year and Hari Raya.
FINDING FRIENDSHIP THROUGH TEAMWORK
Despite their different backgrounds and personalities, the three women have found a rare chemistry. “Somehow, we are able to understand each other and work well together, even without speaking sometimes,” said Rohana.
While volunteering brought them together, the trio said it was the sport’s demands that sealed their bond. Afizah can’t recall exactly when they became firm friends, but remembers it was after a particularly tough training session.
“We were all exhausted but instead of giving up, we kept pushing and motivating each other. That’s when I realised, we weren’t just teammates – we had built a genuine friendship,” she said.
Over time, they have learnt to lean on one another, both in and out of the boat.
“When situations (at races) get overwhelming, like when teams don’t listen to instructions or ignore last calls, Fiffy (as Afizah is affectionately known to her friends) often comes to my rescue – she’ll step in and scold them,” Rohana added with a laugh.
Loke for her part, admits she leads with an iron fist but that is because care and safety are always on her mind.
“When the two of them see me, they feel very confident. Because I command and control very strongly – whether as a coach or race official,” said Loke with a laugh. “I’m a bit of a control freak about rhythm and coordination. Even the men cannot take it sometimes.”
Loke explained that a firm and commanding presence is crucial in a team sport like dragon boating, where paddlers rely on pacing to stay in sync.
“If the timing is off, the boat can start rocking from side to side, and if the paddlers shift unevenly, it might even capsize. That’s why I’m so particular – I’ll always make sure everything runs smoothly. They know they are always safe with me,” she added.
Both Rohana and Afizah nodded in agreement. The youngest and “most relaxed” of the trio, Rohana admires her friends’ leadership qualities and assertiveness.
“I’ve always been more of an introvert. So it’s nice to watch them show such strong female ‘power’. Along the way, I learnt to be more assertive,” she said.
PADDLING STRONGER TOGETHER
The women’s bond is rooted in trust, respect and acceptance of their diverse personalities.
“Our different personalities complement each other beautifully, and help us approach problems from different angles. We also know how to push each other, when to lift each other up, and that balance keeps our connection solid,” said Afizah.
Dragon boating, they said, has also become a refuge from the daily demands of life.
“It’s our safe haven,” said Rohana. “We come together, leave behind whatever is bothering us at home or work, paddle, have fun, support each other and simply enjoy our companionship through dragon boating.”
Being part of the friendship has given the women confidence, knowing that they are never alone – whether in dragon boating, volunteering or life, said Rohana.
“We didn’t realise that our friendship has lasted more than a decade until this interview (with CNA Women). We’ve never counted the years, but simply embrace each other’s presence in our lives,” she added.
The trio see the sport as a meaningful way for other women to come together and forge deep bonds. “Dragon boating requires teamwork, communication and mutual support, which help foster strong bonds. I think it’s a powerful way for women to connect,” said Afizah.
Loke added that age is no barrier to finding firm friendships or trying a new sport. The oldest dragon boat paddler in Singapore, she noted, is around 70 years old. “There is no weak link in dragon boating. We all come together, train together and become stronger together – as long as we give each other support,” she said.
Rohana believes that their friendship is a good example of what women can do for one another: “Women should support and uplift one another instead of comparing.”
And to those seeking meaningful connections, Afizah encourages them to look to their community with an open mind. “Get out of your comfort zone – that’s what we did,” she said.
