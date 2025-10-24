Dragon boating sisterhood: How three women formed an unbreakable bond

Left to the humdrum of their everyday lives, Rohana Amran, Catherine Loke and Afizah Arip might never have crossed paths. An education consultant, a freelance dragon boat coach and administrative staff respectively, their routines and social circles could not have been more different.

Yet on the water, Rohana, 47, Loke, 53, and Afizah, 50, found what they call a “sisterhood of support”, a friendship that seems as steady as a crew of dragon boat paddlers moving together towards the finish line.

Afizah discovered dragon boating through a community poster in the mid-2000s while Rohana picked up the sport in 2012 after being roped in for an event as a grassroots leader.

Loke has the longest experience in dragon boating, having picked up the sport when she was working as a hospital support staff in the early 2000s. She and her colleagues in healthcare had decided to form a team. She became a part-time dragon boat coach around 2017 and is now a freelance coach.

Despite dragon boating being a mainly male-dominated sport at the time, Loke believed that “women can do the sport as well and be as strong as the men”.

Although they each started at different times, the trio eventually met at a dragon boat race in Penang in 2014, where Loke and Afizah were serving as race officials. Rohana, who was not involved in the race, was there to cheer her husband on from the sidelines. They became friends after realising they got along.