Meet the Korean female butcher in Singapore who's as skilled with a meat cleaver as cooking beef and pork

When you think of butchers, images of burly men in singlets and bloodied aprons wielding huge cleavers often come to mind. So when I meet Heba Kim, I am pleasantly surprised. The petite Korean woman is a certified butcher – as well as the head chef of The Butcher’s Dining, a premium Korean butcher, grocery store and cafe in one. Kim oversees the running of its entire operations.

But it’s the 33-year-old’s speciality in butchery that intrigues me as female butchers are a rare bunch. In fact, Kim recounted that during her butchery course at the Livestock Hygiene Training Institute in South Korea, she was one of three females in a class of 60 people.

She was also the youngest, with many of her course mates being retirees and in their 50s.

LEARNING ALL ABOUT MEAT

A chef by training, Kim had been working in a Singapore restaurant for almost five years before deciding to head back to South Korea to study butchery in 2017. There, she spent two and a half months learning all about meat and obtained her Craftsman Fabrication of Meats certification.

“I really love my meats, and I really wanted to study more about it,” said Kim.

And while she admitted that it is possible to learn skills on the job, she wanted something more. “Doing the course is like going to school, it allows you to learn the most cutting-edge techniques and up-to-date skills, and also get expert knowledge.”