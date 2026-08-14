She once struggled with school but is now a recipient of Singapore's highest youth development award
She struggled academically and never felt like she belonged. But she kept showing up for others. Meet Solana Maria Mendoza, a passionate volunteer and one of the 2025 National Youth Achievement Award Gold recipients.
This is the second instalment of CNA Women’s Gen Z series.
It is easy to assume that someone who has received the National Youth Achievement Award Gold, one of Singapore’s highest youth development awards, would have always been confident and driven.
Solana Maria Mendoza was not. The 23-year-old struggled in her all-girls primary and secondary school and did not naturally bond with her classmates.
“I was quiet, and sometimes, it felt like there was something wrong with that. I wouldn’t speak up, I wouldn’t volunteer to do things. I was just kind of there, floating around,” she recalled.
“I studied as much as I could, but academics isn’t really my strong suit. And because I was soft-spoken, I wouldn’t really ask for help,” she added.
Mendoza initially wanted to study journalism because both her parents were editors, but after her O-Level results ruled out junior college and polytechnic, she applied for the Community Care and Social Services course at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).
She pinned all her hopes on getting in. But as the admissions window neared its end and she still had not heard back from the school, her stress intensified.
Describing it as one of her darkest moments, Mendoza said: “It was heartbreaking because I really felt like I had nowhere else to go.”
She managed to get a last-minute interview with the school and was accepted into the course. She entered ITE in 2020.
Mendoza admitted that at that time, she had no inkling where it would lead her, but the lucky break changed her life.
“Everyone has a different pace and different steps they need to take to get to where they want to be,” said Mendoza. “If I could have gone back in time to comfort my younger self when I was feeling so down, I would tell her to just trust the process.”
THE CHILDREN WHO CHANGED HER
As part of her course, she learned more about community and social work, and started doing community service as part of practical assignments.
Unlike in primary and secondary, where her volunteering was part of her co-curricular requirement, this time, something clicked.
Mendoza also found a group of friends at ITE she bonded closely with and felt inspired to volunteer outside of school with a close friend in 2021.
The duo chose aLife Limited, a charity that supports vulnerable women, children and families through pregnancy, parenting and community programmes. They volunteered at the charity’s Caterpillar Club, a programme for children from vulnerable families.
She remembers being a bundle of nerves during her first session. The group of around 10 children she led were wary and reserved.
But despite her introverted nature, Mendoza was able to break the ice and earn the children’s trust.
“I remember one child who was way more reserved, and seemed very uncomfortable with the environment. I spent so much time with him over the next few sessions that he opened up to me,” Mendoza said.
“And over time, he became more outgoing, participated in more activities and the other kids also started bringing him into their groups.”
From an assistant to more experienced volunteers, Mendoza rose to the role of a children’s welfare volunteer leader, entrusted to help children with meltdowns regulate their emotions.
Journeying with the same group of children for four to five years, she bonded deeply with them, and it heartened her to see how much they grew in confidence and independence.
Mendoza grew alongside them. “They taught me how to use my voice and speak up more because we were their leaders and were required to guide them. This encouraged me to break out of my shell a bit more,” she reflected.
It quickly became clear to Mendoza that she wanted a career in community service working on children and youth. So, after completing her Nitec course in 2022, she enrolled in ITE’s Higher Nitec in Early Childhood Education.
She is now in her third year of her Psychology and Community Development diploma at Ngee Ann Polytechnic.
FOLLOWING HER PASSION FOR VOLUNTEERING
Polytechnic life could be stressful at times, and Mendoza decompressed by volunteering.
For a year from October 2024, she helped at Therapeutic and Educational Riding in Singapore (Theris), which provides equine-assisted therapy and therapeutic riding for children and adults with conditions such as autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, cerebral palsy, mental health issues and disabilities.
Volunteering two to three times a week, Mendoza started as a volunteer assistant, walking, bathing and grooming horses before progressing to leading them during therapy sessions and supporting children with special needs.
Working with horses was very calming and therapeutic for Mendoza.
“Horses know how you are feeling even when you are not fully showing it. If I come to the session feeling upset, angry or agitated, the horses can sense it and will reciprocate that same energy,” she said. “It is quite special building a relationship with horses.”
Mendoza recalled a child with cerebral palsy who started the equine therapy sessions timid, unsure and disengaged.
“Initially, he could not hold himself up at all (during the horse rides). But as many months went by, he got stronger – we didn’t need to hold him up anymore. He also became more talkative with us, and more affectionate with the horse, stroking and hugging it,” she said.
In 2024 and 2025, Mendoza also joined A Call To Share (Acts), a Catholic charity, on mission trips to Battambang, Cambodia, teaching English to schoolchildren, as well as befriending children in a girls’ home.
In 2025, Mendoza received the National Youth Achievement Award (NYAA) Gold Award. As part of the programme, participants are required to complete at least 60 hours of community service in 18 months, alongside components such as community leadership, skills development and healthy living to qualify for gold. Mendoza clocked more than 300 volunteer hours.
Currently doing an internship at Singapore Children’s Society as part of her polytechnic studies, Mendoza hopes to pursue a career in community service after graduating.
Reflecting on her challenging experiences in primary and secondary schools, Mendoza said: “When I was younger, I didn’t feel like I fitted in. I felt like nobody was like me.”
“But after I found my calling to give back via community service, I found so many people who are aligned with me. My volunteer work has exposed me to different people, and because of that I’ve grown to be more outgoing and am able to form relationships much more easily.”
“I didn’t think I would be able to find my calling at this age. I was quite blessed that I tried something new, and ended up finding my passion in it,” she said.
She recommends that other youth struggling with confidence and identity try volunteering as well. “Put your strengths and skills to the test, and see what they can contribute. Just trying it out can help you figure it out,” she said.
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