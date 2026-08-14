She once struggled with school but is now a recipient of Singapore's highest youth development award

It is easy to assume that someone who has received the National Youth Achievement Award Gold, one of Singapore’s highest youth development awards, would have always been confident and driven.

Solana Maria Mendoza was not. The 23-year-old struggled in her all-girls primary and secondary school and did not naturally bond with her classmates.

“I was quiet, and sometimes, it felt like there was something wrong with that. I wouldn’t speak up, I wouldn’t volunteer to do things. I was just kind of there, floating around,” she recalled.

“I studied as much as I could, but academics isn’t really my strong suit. And because I was soft-spoken, I wouldn’t really ask for help,” she added.

Mendoza initially wanted to study journalism because both her parents were editors, but after her O-Level results ruled out junior college and polytechnic, she applied for the Community Care and Social Services course at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

She pinned all her hopes on getting in. But as the admissions window neared its end and she still had not heard back from the school, her stress intensified.