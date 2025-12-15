'This type of thing will not happen to me': She had a stroke at 37 and says women must not ignore their health

It was supposed to be just another ordinary workday. In 2023, Lynn Chia, then an accounts executive, woke up with what she assumed was a migraine. She brushed it off and went about her day, not knowing that eight hours later, she would suffer a haemorrhagic stroke. She was only 37.

By evening, the headache and nausea had intensified. Feeling “really weird”, she texted her then-fiance Steve Peh that she was unwell. Shortly after, she lost consciousness.

When she eventually awoke from her five-day coma after emergency brain surgery, Chia had lost everything she had taken for granted – her mobility, speech and independence.

“I had to relearn everything – walking, talking. Even my eyesight was affected,” she said.

Over the past two years, the stroke survivor, now 39, has been rebuilding her strength with support from family and Peh, now her husband.

Chia told CNA Women that she wants other women to know something she had not known earlier: Stroke doesn’t only happen to older men. It can happen at any age and affect younger women too.

“When you’re young, you think ‘this type of thing will not happen to me’. I had that mentality too,” she said.

STARTING FROM ZERO

When Chia woke up from her coma, nothing felt familiar. Her body, movements and even her own reflection felt strange to her.