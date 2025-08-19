Inside a menopause 'cafe' where women talk openly about their experiences: 'A great start to break the silence'

Scrolling through Instagram in early June, I came across an event organised by local menopause platform Surety. Pause & Sip – touted as "Asia’s first menopause cafe" – was holding its second session on Jun 18, 2025, inviting women to join “an open, honest chat about mental health in midlife”.

Who was I to decline this enticing invitation?

As I stepped into Mortar & Pestle Cafe at South Bridge Road at 11am that day, I was certain that the session would be basically medical experts sharing advice, while a bunch of women sat around listening and nodding, and perhaps occasionally asking a question.

What happened instead was a flow of stories from middle-aged women sharing very personal details on how menopause has affected their lives. They opened up about how the "change" led to confusion, a loss of confidence and relationship issues, even divorce, in one case.

Twelve women (including me) sat in a circle to share their experiences and get advice from the experts. They might have come from different ages, walks of life – and even nationalities – but one thing everyone agreed on was that we need to talk more about menopause.