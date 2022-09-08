This fast fashion designer shut down all her boutiques at a six-figure loss to start afresh – and sustainably

When most fast fashion brands address environmental pollution, it usually means merely introducing a sustainable line within their broader collection or switching to more sustainable packaging.

For Angis Tiew, there were no half measures. In 2018, the founder of Singapore label Little Match Girl shut down all six of her fast fashion boutiques which she had painstakingly built over 15 years.

This was no public relations stunt. It came at a huge price.

Tiew had long rental leases left at her boutiques. “My husband and I went from landlord to landlord to end our rental leases. Some required us to forfeit our three-month deposit. One required us to pay six months’ rental. We dried out our company bank account and lost a large six-figure sum,” said the 43-year-old.

Exiting the fast fashion race and ceasing production altogether for a year, Tiew and her husband Can Heng, 49, eventually launched a smaller scale green fashion brand. They kept the Little Match Girl branding but now used sustainable fabric in their designs.