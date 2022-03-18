She's a food waste warrior who has saved 7,500 meals from the bin

Food is undoubtedly our national obsession. Singaporeans love discovering cool cafes, trying out new creations and feeding our social media accounts with drool-inducing shots. But our exciting food scene has an ugly side. It contributes to heaps of food waste every year.

Just in 2020 alone, Singapore produced 665,000 tonnes of food waste (which include surplus food), according to the National Environment Agency (NEA). That is equivalent to more than 1.7 billion packets of chicken rice.

A lot of this is perfectly good and absolutely delicious surplus food. And we are not just talking about chicken rice, but cakes and caneles, gourmet bread and beer, as well as salads and nut butters – food worthy of space on the 'gram, not the bin.

According to Jennifer Widjaja, co-founder of green marketplace Just Dabao, a lot of surplus food comes from cancelled events, food nearing expiry, items with mild cosmetic defects, surplus raw ingredients that have been thawed and wrong orders.

“Food waste is a problem not many people see, which makes it even more scary,” said the 30-year-old entrepreneur.

Her business connects consumers to surplus food from more than 400 merchants. Items are sold at an average of a 50 per cent discount. This helps merchants recoup losses.