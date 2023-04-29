15 cafes and restaurants you can refuel at after you've walked these hiking trails around Singapore

Here’s a drill you may be familiar with: A morning hike through Bukit Timah Nature Reserve that concludes at Bukit Timah Food Centre. Or another: An evening stroll in MacRitchie Reservoir Park that comes to a halt before a plate of prata at Casuarina Curry.

You may not, however, be familiar with a bevy of new cafes and restaurants that have sprouted up along our hiking and walking trails in recent years. The sweltering heat may put you off, but the views of the sea, river, and even a private jet runway are fair compensation.

Below are 15 pit stops to refuel after logging your daily 10,000 steps.

CENTRAL

1. Social Smoker

If you find yourself wandering about Lower Peirce Reservoir Park, seek out Social Smoker, an American-style smokehouse that has taken over the former digs of Sin Ming Roti Prata. Though it opened only recently in 2022, the founder has been perfecting his art of smoking meats along his HDB corridor long before he was joined by two chefs from a Michelin-starred restaurant.