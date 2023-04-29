15 cafes and restaurants you can refuel at after you've walked these hiking trails around Singapore
If your New Year’s resolution won't get you off the couch, maybe a pizza with five types of cheese will.
Here’s a drill you may be familiar with: A morning hike through Bukit Timah Nature Reserve that concludes at Bukit Timah Food Centre. Or another: An evening stroll in MacRitchie Reservoir Park that comes to a halt before a plate of prata at Casuarina Curry.
You may not, however, be familiar with a bevy of new cafes and restaurants that have sprouted up along our hiking and walking trails in recent years. The sweltering heat may put you off, but the views of the sea, river, and even a private jet runway are fair compensation.
Below are 15 pit stops to refuel after logging your daily 10,000 steps.
CENTRAL
1. Social Smoker
If you find yourself wandering about Lower Peirce Reservoir Park, seek out Social Smoker, an American-style smokehouse that has taken over the former digs of Sin Ming Roti Prata. Though it opened only recently in 2022, the founder has been perfecting his art of smoking meats along his HDB corridor long before he was joined by two chefs from a Michelin-starred restaurant.
Social Smoker begins grilling only in the evening, so plan appropriately. They serve meat platters for two, three, or five, all of which are spiced, seared and sliced on a custom-built, S$20,000-smoker from Ole Hickory Pits in Missouri. Accompany your meats with Maple Sprouts or Cornbread Bibingka, and top it off with a cup of sake, a glass of natural wine, or a refreshing craft beer from local brewery, Niang Brewery.
2. Cava
Not far from Social Smoker is Cava, an all-day brunch destination that joined the scene in 2022. In contrast to the cafes along Upper Thomson Road, it is exceedingly spacious, capable of accommodating pets, bicycles, and diners coming from MacRitchie Reservoir without seating them elbow to elbow. It even has room for antiquity, housing one of Singapore’s last remaining wells.
Cava’s eclectic variety of main courses includes the chicken and croffles Set, which lends a flaky twist to the Southern classic; and the Roffles Platter, a dish of savoury waffles elevated with freshly-made rosti. The ondeh ondeh cake comes highly lauded but for those with a sweet tooth and little room for dessert, their lattes topped with rice puffs or speculoos are similarly indulgent.
3. Burp
Last year brought yet another cafe to the verdure of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park – Burp Kitchen and Bar. In a sly nod to its predecessor, Grub, this eatery combines soaring floor-to-ceiling windows and a monochromatic palette. Except there are no alfresco seats like before, which is good news on a humid day.
Burp isn't just for early risers. The kitchen is in full swing from 11am till 4pm, slinging out brunch plates that range from Korean beef tacos to grilled unagi aglio olio. Or have a go at their original duck and unagi cups, a modern twist on the traditional kueh pie tee. The space becomes a watering hole after sunset, with a tipple menu to bookend your hiking escapades and a long week at work.
WEST
1. Yeast Side
Yeast Side is an unassuming brunch and dinner joint nestled in King Albert Park. Since 2022, it’s been a respite for those ambling along the Rail Corridor. Yeast Side's day menu boasts an umami-rich mentai mac and cheese and meatball stew with sourdough toast, but their evening line-up is the star of the show.
What truly sets Yeast Side apart is their artisanal sourdough pizza, which shows its quality most in their simple, yet timeless Queen Margherita. Those with a palate for stronger flavours may opt for the spicy, pineapple-topped harissa lamb pizza, or a cheese-laden foursome with honey. The latter is a blend of four types of cheese – or five, should you add a blob of burrata for S$6 – all drizzled with honey for a delectable mouthful.
2. 1932 Story
Another new standout near the Rail Corridor is the quaint, cottage-like 1932 Story. Seated in the former staff quarters of the Bukit Timah Railway Station, this cafe boasts an atmosphere that transports diners to a bygone era. It’s adorned with rattan furniture, patterned grilles, and an array of relics ranging from old documents to railway telephones – an homage to the site’s past life.
1932 Story caters to both the conservative and adventurous diner. Cafe staples as well as local favourites like mee rebus and mee siam line the menu, all pork-free and lard-free. Beverage options are equally varied and impressive, with highlights such as the charred smoke latte and the creme brulee cappuccino.
3. FBG
Located a short car ride from the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve is FBG, formerly known as Fat Belly. Since its rebranding in 2022, the steakhouse has stood out as the first establishment in Singapore to offer an impressive range of lesser-known beef cuts.
The restaurant boasts a rotating selection of meats sourced from distinguished farms around the world. Some of the cuts include denver, deckle, onglet and rib cap alongside the more traditional ribeye and flat iron. The visual spectacle of watching these cuts sizzle over charcoal adds to the dining experience, with a counter seating option available for a front-row view. For larger groups, FBG has indoor and outdoor communal tables to accommodate the whole gang.
NORTH
1. Seletar Aerospace Park
Hikers at Rower’s Bay Park and Hampstead Wetlands Park have long flocked to the Seletar Aerospace Park for sustenance. The dining enclave is packed with charming cafe concepts, ranging from the well-established, like Wheeler's Estate and Soek Seng 1954 Bicycle Cafe, to the more recently minted, like George's Hideout at Seletar.
Among the newest is Hangar 66, a cafe and lounge that opened in 2020. Encased in the cavernous body of an aircraft hanger, the eatery’s patrons can see mechanics working on private jets on the runway, while enjoying everything from a Japanese curry rice bowl to a fail-safe plate of fish and chips. On Thursdays, the experience is made even better with chicken wings priced at an unbeatable 99 cents.
2. Punggol Container Park
A short stroll from the east entrance of Coney Island, Punggol Container Park comes alive at night with an assortment of Korean, Thai, Indian and Japanese cuisines. Recently, it has taken under its wing Sum Dim Sum, an eatery offering zi char dishes at night and, during the day, large, Tiffany blue-coloured prawn dumplings.
If you're in the mood for brunch, we suggest Whisk And Paddle – their mac and cheese is always a good choice – and Fat Po, a fusion restaurant that will take your taste buds on a journey with the likes of prawn paste chicken bolo burger. Across the street, you'll find Tenderbest Makcik Tuckshop, a halal option featuring Cat & The Fiddle cheesecakes to end your day on a sweet note.
3. Northshore Plaza
Punggol Settlement was, until very recently, the nearest outpost of civilisation to Coney Island. But things have changed with the opening of Northshore Plaza, Singapore’s first seafront neighbourhood shopping mall. A two-storey Decathlon and a lineup of F&B brands such as Creamier, A&W and Haidilao have spruced up the previously ulu (remote) estate.
Well Collective, located on the second level, is a Japanese-inspired cafe that is not only spacious but also designed to accommodate pets. Whether you're in the mood for something healthy or indulgent, Wells Collective has something for everyone, from chicken congee to creme brulee French toast. For those who prefer to unwind with a drink, the cafe transforms into an izakaya at night – a low-key alternative to the buzzing pubs and bars at Punggol Settlement.
SOUTH
1. Canopy Hort Park
Should you conclude your journey beyond the Southern Ridges, rest assured that your reward awaits in the urban expanse of Alexandra. Canopy at Hort Park, established in 2020, has melded the splendours of garden greenery and Balinese artistry. A true solace for those unable to embark on a tropical vacation.
With ample space for up to 200 diners and their furry companions, Canopy is adorned with towering glass panels that fill it with natural light. All the better to photograph everyone’s sunkissed faces and their glorious platters without needing to tolerate the oppressive heat. And for plant mums out there, the retail section brims with ideas for your next green-fingered venture.
2. Old Habits Cafe
When traversing Mount Faber Park, you’d be remiss to skip Old Habits Cafe, a vintage shop-cum-fusion cafe that opened in SAFRA Mount Faber Complex in 2020. Run by a husband-and-wife team who started out collecting retro paraphernalia and selling surplus vintage wares at flea markets, this cafe is a treasure trove of childhood memories. From the iconic View-Master to Pez Dispensers, and even McDonald’s Happy Meal collectibles dating as far back as 1995.
That's not all – their menu is a fusion of local and Western flavours, with a creative twist. Take their Simply Salmon, where aglio olio meets belacan chilli for a real kick; and the Old Habits Float, a delightful concoction of Kickapoo Joy Juice, Angostura Bitters, and rum and raisin-flavoured ice-cream.
3. Wildseed Cafe
Did you know there's another picturesque spot in Southern Singapore, apart from Henderson Waves and the Southern Ridges? Tucked away in the historic Alkaff Mansion lies Wildseed Cafe, a pet-friendly cafe boasting a floral theme inside and out.
You can opt for a leisurely picnic with their signature basket, or retreat indoors if you’ve had your fill of the sun. The menu caters to both the light-bite crowd and those looking for something more substantial, with items ranging from Atas Kaya Toast to Bagel Eggs Benny. If you're up early with the birds, you'll be glad to know that Wildseed Cafe opens at 8 am sharp, whipping up everything from Wildflower Lattes to Floral Martinis to start your day however you wish.
EAST
1. Stella Seaside Lounge
A hidden gem has emerged along the newly unveiled Changi Bay Park Connector, and it’s none other than Seaside Lounge. The coastal retreat promises the tropical vibes and sandy shores of Sentosa, without the price tag or crowds.
Take your pick from the indoor poolside cafe, the outdoor or seaside deck, alfresco seats, the pet zone, or in the near future, a pool zone. In place of the usual beach club grub, Stella Seaside Lounge has shaken things up by fusing Mexican cuisine with an Asian flair. Think paninis, brimming with juicy Thai chicken moo ping, and G&Ts infused with a splash of Kyoho grape liqueur.
2. PS Cafe By The Sea
Extending its tables to the oceanside, the renowned PS Cafe brand brings us PS Cafe By The Sea – a “beach house” get-up at East Coast Park. Upon entering, the bright and breezy atmosphere is a balm for every weary traveller. A welcome respite for an exhausted hiker or cyclist.
While the Truffle Fries and other classics are a must-try, it only makes sense to give their seafood creations – from the chorizo and calamari stew to a creamy crab tart – a must-try here. And if you’re craving some comfort food, their elevated renditions of laksa, prawn noodles and mee goreng may ruin the hawker dishes for you forever.
3. Commune
We love a good McDonald's breakfast any day, but the Marine Cove outlet is packed to the doors on weekends. Enter Commune – a family-friendly cafe just next door that includes a nursing and baby changing room for folks along the East Coast Park Connector.