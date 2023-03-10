Your Tanjong Pagar food guide: 15 best cafes, restaurants and bars

Once upon a time, the only people who hung out at Tanjong Pagar were the people who worked there. But wander along the stretch on a Friday evening and you’ll find that it’s become a bona fide (old-fashioned speak for “legit”) foodie destination, especially among Korean and Japanese food lovers. It helps that the establishments in this ‘hood don’t just serve good grub, but a whole gamut of libations that make for a great night out.

Before the sun goes down though, there is still plenty to draw a crowd… and we don’t just mean the OLs. Hip brunch cafes, coffee shops, and time-honoured bistros are fabulous draws for anyone who wants a good feed without making too much of a dent in the wallet.

Here are 15 options in which to eat, drink and make merry (in many of them, you could do all three at once! Insert raising hands emoji here).

1. ANJU

Skip the clamour outside the Korean eateries lining the main Tanjong Pagar stretch and head towards Tras Street where this modern Korean gem resides. Anju, which translates to dishes served with alcohol, offers just that – delicious small plate after small plate of elegant eats that wouldn’t be out of place in a fine restaurant.