She's 80 years old and is one of the finalists in the Miss Universe Korea pageant
Choi Soon-hwa is one of the 32 finalists who will be competing at this year's Miss Universe Korea pageant which will be held on Monday (Sep 30).
At 80 years old, South Korean fashion model Choi Soon-hwa is the oldest finalist for the beauty pageant Miss Universe Korea – known locally as Miss Queen Korea. On Monday (Sep 30), the grandmother of three will be one of the 32 participants vying for the crown, as well as the chance to represent South Korea in November's Miss Universe competition.
Born in 1943, Choi has worked multiple jobs, including at a textile factory and as a caregiver. While attending to a patient in 2014, she was told that she "would do well as a model". The compliment spurred her to attend a modelling school at the age of 71.
Four years later, in 2018, the then-75-year-old debuted as a model and walked the runway at Seoul Fashion Week. Since then, she has appeared in magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar and Elle.
Choi's participation in the renowned pageant comes after reforms to its eligibility criteria; there's now no upper age limit and restrictions on marital and parental status. As a result, Singapore's recent Miss Universe competition saw applicants as old as 62 years old, with the runner-up winner being a single mother to a two-year-old child.
In an interview with American media outlet CNN, Choi said of her decision to apply for Miss Universe Korea: “Whether I get through or not, I was determined to try and get this opportunity.”
“Looking beautiful on the outside is important, but I think you need to be at ease in your mind as well, and know how to respect others."