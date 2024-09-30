She's 80 years old and is one of the finalists in the Miss Universe Korea pageant

Born in 1943, Choi has worked multiple jobs, including at a textile factory and as a caregiver. While attending to a patient in 2014, she was told that she "would do well as a model". The compliment spurred her to attend a modelling school at the age of 71.

Four years later, in 2018, the then-75-year-old debuted as a model and walked the runway at Seoul Fashion Week. Since then, she has appeared in magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar and Elle.

Choi's participation in the renowned pageant comes after reforms to its eligibility criteria; there's now no upper age limit and restrictions on marital and parental status. As a result, Singapore's recent Miss Universe competition saw applicants as old as 62 years old, with the runner-up winner being a single mother to a two-year-old child.