Johnny Depp reprises Captain Jack Sparrow character while visiting patients at Spanish hospital
Depp dressed up as his iconic character to interact with patients in the paediatrics and oncology wards of Donostia University Hospital in Spain.
Seven years after the last Pirates Of The Caribbean movie, actor Johnny Depp has donned his iconic red bandanna and garb again. On Thursday (Sep 26), the 61-year-old was in Spain for the premiere of his film Modi, Three Days On The Wing Of Madness which he directed and produced. He later paid a visit to Donostia University Hospital where he reprised his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow.
There, he interacted and posed for pictures with patients and staff members in the paediatrics and oncology wards. According to reports, Depp stayed in character throughout the visit.
In a post on its official X page, the team at Donostia University Hospital "expressed their infinite gratitude" to Depp for his "time, support and energy".
This isn't Depp's first time interacting with patients as Captain Jack Sparrow.
In 2017, Depp spent five and a half hours entertaining patients and their families at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, Canada – even pretending to have a swordfight with a boy there.
Following his highly-publicised trial with ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022, Depp announced that he would not be working with Disney again. In May 2024, Pirates Of The Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that there are currently two Pirates projects in the works: The first is a reboot with a new set of characters and the other, a spin-off led by Australian actress Margot Robbie.