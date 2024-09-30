Johnny Depp reprises Captain Jack Sparrow character while visiting patients at Spanish hospital

Seven years after the last Pirates Of The Caribbean movie, actor Johnny Depp has donned his iconic red bandanna and garb again. On Thursday (Sep 26), the 61-year-old was in Spain for the premiere of his film Modi, Three Days On The Wing Of Madness which he directed and produced. He later paid a visit to Donostia University Hospital where he reprised his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

There, he interacted and posed for pictures with patients and staff members in the paediatrics and oncology wards. According to reports, Depp stayed in character throughout the visit.