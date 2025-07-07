Hong Kong icon Chow Yun Fat reveals his favourite Singapore hawker centres and Singlish catchphrases

When CNA Lifestyle caught up with him briefly for a couple of questions at the sidelines of the show, Chow shared his go-to activities and places to visit whenever he is in Singapore.

At first, the God Of Gamblers actor quipped: “Singapore – what places can I go to? I just sleep and go to the markets and eat.”

He then listed a few hawker centres he frequents, including Old Airport Road Food Centre, Newton Food Centre, Maxwell Food Centre and Lau Pa Sat.

“I don’t go to any of the shopping centres, I just go to the hawker centres,” he added.

When asked what he typically orders from these food centres, he shared that he prefers eating chicken rice and his favourite is the one at Maxwell Food Centre.

He also said he likes to eat Teochew kuehs from Cairnhill, which is a variety of savoury or sweet cakes and dumplings.

“Every hawker centre has their specialty,” he said. “Sometimes I go to seven, eight hawker centres and eat a bit at every one.”

Chow is married to Singaporean Jasmine Tan. So when asked what his favourite Singlish catchphrase is, he went with the classic “walao eh”, used to express shock.

He also said he likes “paiseh”, used to express how one feels awkward or shy, as well as “chin chai”, which generally means “whatever”.

An award-winning veteran actor, Chow has headlined over 100 productions and helped define entire genres with global classics such as A Better Tomorrow (1986) and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000).

He also recently starred in titles such as Project Gutenberg (2018) and One More Chance (2023).