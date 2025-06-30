Hong Kong star Chow Yun Fat to headline Star Awards 2025

Hong Kong screen legend Chow Yun Fat will be headlining this year's Star Awards on Jul 6 as an award presenter for the annual event's 30th anniversary.

This will mark three decades since his first appearance at its inaugural ceremony in 1994.

Chow has headlined over 100 productions and helped define entire genres with global classics such as A Better Tomorrow (1986) and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000).

His iconic performances are accompanied by top honours, including two Golden Horse Awards, three Hong Kong Film Awards for Best Actor and the Asian Filmmaker of the Year accolade at the 28th Busan International Film Festival, awarded in recognition of his “significant contributions to the advancement of the Asian film industry and culture”.

Chow, 70, who is married to Singaporean Jasmine Tan, 65, recently starred in titles such as Project Gutenberg (2018) and One More Chance (2023).

He is also known for his role in Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), where his character, Captain Sao Feng, famously welcomes everyone to Singapore.

Besides Chow, Hong Kong actor Sean Lau and Singaporean singer Kit Chan will be presenting awards and performing respectively at the award show this year.

Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story actress Chantalle Ng will also be making her hosting debut, co-hosting alongside veteran actor-host Guo Liang – making this his 16th Star Awards hosting gig, more than anyone else to date.

The SA2025 live show and Walk of Fame will air on Channel 8 and U, mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel, while Backstage LIVE and Post-Awards Party will air on the latter two platforms.

Visit www.mediacorp.sg/StarAwards for more information.