Star Awards 2025: Hong Kong actor Sean Lau presenting, Chantalle Ng hosting, Kit Chan performing

Hong Kong actor Sean Lau and Singaporean singer Kit Chan will be presenting awards and performing, respectively, at Mediacorp’s Star Awards 2025 happening on Jul 6.

Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story actress Chantalle Ng will be making her hosting debut at the award show’s 30th edition. Ng has also scored her third nomination for Best Actress this year.

With an acting career spanning over four decades, Lau holds the record for the most Best Actor nominations at the Hong Kong Film Awards. His most recent role in the critically lauded Papa (2024) saw him sweeping wins for Best Actor at the 43rd Hong Kong Film Awards, 31st Hong Kong Film Critics Society Awards and 18th Asian Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Chan, who recently lent her voice to Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story with the song Echoes Of Petals, also has three Star Awards Best Theme Song wins to her name, for My Home Affairs in 2000, Devotion in 2012 and The Dream Makers 2 in 2016.

Co-hosting alongside Ng at the Star Awards this year is veteran actor-host Guo Liang – making this his 16th Star Awards hosting gig, more than anyone else to date.

Before the main event, viewers can also enjoy the red carpet Walk of Fame as a “Fashion Squad” – comprising hosts Dennis Chew, Herman Keh, Hazelle Teo and Denise Camillia Tan – will be interviewing arrivals on their pre-show nerves and 30 years of memories.

Editors of fashion and beauty publications Icon and Nuyou will also offer live commentary on standout looks and style risks, while fans can vote for the Best Dressed celebrities of the night.

Backstage Live will also return with radio station Yes 933’s The Daka Show anchors Jeff Goh, Chen Ning and Gao Mei Gui at the helm, where audiences can enjoy a real-time, all-access pass to behind-the-scenes artiste prep, instant reactions and unscripted moments as results roll in.

Throughout the show, viewers can also expect to participate in interactive polls and for hosts to respond to their comments on the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel and Mediacorp Yes 933’s TikTok livestream in real-time.

After the last trophy is handed out, the Post-Awards Party will return after a six-year hiatus, giving fans a rare peek into the after-hours revelry as artistes let their hair down and celebrate the biggest night in local entertainment.

Visit www.mediacorp.sg/StarAwards for more information.