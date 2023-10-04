Actor Desmond Tan and wife expecting first child and he’s already bought 'daddy’s girl' her first gift

In all the years we’d known Desmond Tan, we’d never encountered him so… Giggly. It had everything to do with the fact that the actor and his wife of two years are expecting their first child. The pregnancy is four months along and the baby is due in March next year.

“It’s so magical. It’s one of the best feelings anyone can have,” he gushed, when we congratulated him over the phone.

He was speaking about the moment his wife brought him the positive pregnancy test. “She held it out to show me. Through her eyes, I knew what the result was,” he recounted.