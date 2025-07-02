Itzy member Yuna to make acting debut in new drama, will star alongside superstar Park Shin-hye
The 21-year-old member of the K-pop girl group Itzy will play Park Shin-hye's younger sister in the drama, currently titled "Miss Undercover Boss".
Good news for Midzys who want more of the K-pop girl group Itzy. In 2026, Itzy member Yuna, 21, will make her acting debut in the drama Miss Undercover Boss.
Set in the 90s during the Asian Financial Crisis, the series has been dubbed "a retro office comedy".
It stars South Korean superstar Park Shin-hye as an elite financial supervisor named Hong Geum-bo who disguises herself as a 20-year-old high school graduate to go undercover at a shady securities firm and investigate suspicious money flow.
Yuna, whose full name is Shin Yu-na, will star as Hong Jang-mi, the younger sister of Park Shin-hye's character.
Yuna, who is signed under the agency JYP Entertainment, will be the first member of Itzy to become an actress. Past and present labelmates who have leapt into the acting world include former Miss A member Bae Suzy, 2PM members Junho and Taecyeon as well as Twice member Dahyun.
Miss Undercover Boss is set to air on tvN in the first half of 2026 and will be directed by Park Seon-ho. Park previously helmed the hit 2022 drama Business Proposal starring Ahn Hyo-seop (currently making waves as Jinu in KPop Demon Hunters) and Kim Se-jeong.