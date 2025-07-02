Itzy member Yuna to make acting debut in new drama, will star alongside superstar Park Shin-hye

Yuna, whose full name is Shin Yu-na, will star as Hong Jang-mi, the younger sister of Park Shin-hye's character.

Yuna, who is signed under the agency JYP Entertainment, will be the first member of Itzy to become an actress. Past and present labelmates who have leapt into the acting world include former Miss A member Bae Suzy, 2PM members Junho and Taecyeon as well as Twice member Dahyun.

Miss Undercover Boss is set to air on tvN in the first half of 2026 and will be directed by Park Seon-ho. Park previously helmed the hit 2022 drama Business Proposal starring Ahn Hyo-seop (currently making waves as Jinu in KPop Demon Hunters) and Kim Se-jeong.